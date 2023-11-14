This new Hulu show has 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — and it’s based on a bestseller

Hulu is a multifaceted streaming service that has several strengths. You can catch the newest episodes of your favorite TV shows there, check out original movies and shows, and watch a wide variety of anime series there, too. One of its most exciting new additions happens to be a delicious new drama that's been hitting all the right notes for both critics and viewers: Black Cake.

The series is still airing on Hulu each week, with just four episodes available at the time of writing. But Black Cake didn't take long after it hit the streaming platform to accrue a stunning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes from 13 reviewers. But don't let its decadent name fool you. Much of what happens in this series is anything but what its sweet name implies.

The family drama just debuted on Nov. 1, and it's set to span eight episodes. It looks like it's set to leave a lasting impression on audiences before it even comes to an end. With that in mind, should you watch and see if it lives up to the hype? Here's everything you need to know before jumping into this top-rated series on Rotten Tomatoes.

What is Black Cake about?

Based on the 2022 New York Times best-selling novel by Charmaine Wilkerson, Black Cake is a family drama with murder-mystery elements that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It follows estranged siblings Benny (Adrienne Warren) and Byron Ashley Thomas), who are left searching for answers after their mother Eleanor's (Chipo Chung) death.

The pair inherits a mysterious flash drive that contains a wealth of shocking secrets she kept from her children, including her account of how she escaped abuse at the hands of her spouse at just 16 and how she made it out of Jamaica.

The series spans multiple timelines, from present-day California to the 1960s, with multiple time hops across the globe. Eleanor herself relates the story of a young woman named Covey (Mia Isaac) while her children continue to unravel their mother's cache of secrets.

It's a slow burn of a drama, but it's a satisfying mix of storytelling and cultural exploration, including an explanation of what the titular "black cake" actually is: the quintessential Caribbean celebration dessert.

What the critics are saying

Critics from outlets like Time Magazine, CNN, Variety, and The Hollywood Reporter have heaped praise upon Black Cake for its storytelling ability, pedigree as a drama, and exploration of maternal identity.

The Hollywood Reporter's Angie Han called it "broadly palatable" with "unimpeachably well-meaning ideas." Variety's Aramide Tinubu praised it as a "beautiful and gutting mystery drama."

Time's Judy Berman noted that the series' "floridly emotional tone serves the story" despite its obvious status as a melodrama.

The Atlantic's Hannah Giorgis summed it up nicely: "Black Cake isn't perfect, but it comes together beautifully."

Has Black Cake been renewed for a second season?

(Image credit: Hulu)

Since Black Cake just debuted on Netflix on Nov. 1, it's still airing at the time of this article. There will be eight episodes in total, and it's unclear how the series will end, meaning there may not even be room for a second season. With that in mind, it's likely that this series will be a one-off tale, but Hulu has not confirmed that just yet.

If there is a second season or any additional episodes on the way, you'll be able to stream them exclusively on Hulu. The season finale is set to debut on Dec. 6.

While there's no "yes" or "no" regarding additional Black Cake, that could change in the coming weeks given its overwhelming public and critical interest and Rotten Tomatoes score.