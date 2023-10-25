7 best Netflix romantic comedies to stream right now

As the world seems to be crumbling around us, sometimes the greatest escape is cozying up in front of your favorite flick. While romantic comedies aren't quite as popular as they used to be, they still hold the place in the hearts of their fans. We swoon as we watch the characters fall in love and relate as they explore the uncertainty of their relationship.

There's just something about watching the banter and the romantic chemistry, and seeing that happy ending gives us what we need during a difficult time. If you have a preference for this familiar movie trope, you'll be pleased to know that Netflix has a few popular rom-com gems. While their selections aren't extensive, we have found some of the best Netflix romantic comedies you can stream right now.

No Hard Feelings

(Image credit: Sony Pictures )

Ever since Jennifer Lawrence broke out as a star in the grim Winter’s Bone, she’s mostly shuffled between making dramas and action movies (with a couple of dark comedies sprinkled into the mix). Over the last few years, she’s dialed her career way, way back, focusing on having a family. Now, she’s back on the big screen doing something new: a screwball comedy.

Maddie’s car was just repossessed, making it impossible to keep working as an Uber driver. Facing bankruptcy and needing money, she finds an unusual job listing posted by rich helicopter parents who are seeking someone to "date-date" their awkward, introverted son Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman). Though she vows to “date his brains out,” Maddie discovers Percy is no easy catch. - KW

Watch on Netflix

Up in the Air

(Image credit: Alamy)

Although more romantic dramedy than comedy, Up in the Air is a surprising contender for best romantic comedies on Netflix. In this book-to-movie adaptation, George Clooney stars as Ryan Bingham, a man who goes around the country firing people for a living. When Anna Kendrick's Natalie Keener comes onto the scene, she interrupts everything by introducing a new technology that would bring Bingham home.

When George Clooney's Ryan Bingham meets Alex Goran (Vera Farmiga), he realizes he is falling for a woman who has a comparable jet-setting lifestyle. That's when the film takes a turn towards the rom-com as they discover they have a special synergy, despite never being in the same city for long. Blending in the raw reality of job loss, the possibilities of true love, and the humorous banter of Clooney and Kendrick, this is a romantic comedy you don't want to miss. - NP

Watch on Netflix

Miss Congeniality

Runaway Bride

(Image credit: Alamy)

In Runaway Bride, director Garry Marshall brings back one of our favorite romantic couples: Julie Roberts and Richard Gere. In this film, released almost 10 years after Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts plays the part of Maggie Carpenter who has a history of running away from her beaus while walking down the aisle. When the story hits the newspaper, Richard Gere's character Ike Graham has to see this for himself.

This time would be different, of course. Or so insists Julia Roberts' Maggie Carpenter. She just knows that she will marry her fiance, Bob Kelly, played by Christopher Meloni. As we can expect from any romantic comedy, not everything goes according to plan. While Richard Gere and Julia Roberts play different characters in this film, their chemistry is oh-so-familiar, making this one of the best rom-coms available on Netflix. - NP

Watch on Netflix

Miss Congeniality

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo)

Sandra Bullock is a master at marrying comedy, romance and action, and the best example of her genius is Miss Congeniality — which though poorly rated by critics is an absolute masterpiece. As FBI Special Agent Gracie Hart, she's a tough cookie who wears shapeless suits. But when an agent needs to go undercover at the Miss United States beauty pageant, she needs a makeover, fast.

Enter pageant coach Victor Melling (Michael Caine), who has his work cut out for him. Properly coiffed and gowned, Gracie has to smile, strut and play harp, all while looking for a domestic terrorist who has threatened to blow up the event. - KW

Watch on Netflix

Sex and the City

(Image credit: Alamy)

It was the end of an era when the final episode of Sex and the City aired on HBO. That's what made Sex and the City movie, released four years later, such a tremendous reward for fans. Starring the four women we all know and love, it focuses on Carrie Bradshaw's marriage to Big and the life and love of her three friends, Samantha, Miranda, and Charlotte.

When Big doesn't show up at the wedding, Sarah Jessica Parker's Bradshaw is devastated. After her friends console her and Carrie begins to rebuild her life, the reality of why Big didn't show up comes to light. While the reviews of the film may have been a mixed bag, it remains to be one of the best romantic comedies, featuring our favorite four friends and their familiar loves. - NP

Watch on Netflix

Love Actually

(Image credit: Universal)

As we draw closer to the holiday season, having a romantic comedy that also doubles as a charming Christmas film is a match made in heaven. With an all-star cast including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, and Keira Knightley, to name a few, Love Actually tells nine intersecting stories of love.

In the film, Hugh Grant's narration kicks us off by highlighting the love we see with couples, friends, and families welcoming each other at an airport terminal, saying, "Love actually is all around." This sets the stage for the rest of the film, reminding us that there are all types of love in the world. We see it play out in the movie in the midst of rich character development, humor and romance. However, what it does so well is depict that not every relationship is a walk in the park or has a happily ever after. - NP

Watch on Netflix

Couples Retreat

(Image credit: Alamy)

It's hard to believe Peter Billingsley, the child star of the Christmas favorite A Christmas Story had such a winning romantic comedy in him. In his directorial debut, Couples Retreat has a stacked cast of comedy stars, including Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau, Jason Bateman and Kristen Bell. When Jason Bateman's same-name character and Kristen Bell's Cynthia announce their relationship is having issues, they want their friends to join them at a couple's therapy retreat, insisting the therapy sessions are optional.

When everyone arrives, they realize that couldn't be further from the truth. Undergoing strange and hilarious activities, each couple realizes all is not well in their marital bliss. It's a film that is definitely worth its weight in laughs while still managing to have a romantic undertone, especially as everyone realizes they are still in love with their significant other. - NP

Watch on Netflix