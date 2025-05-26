I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

I've looked through the top new Netflix shows and movies this week, and I've found a few gems on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

The big show to keep an eye on this week is "Dept. Q." This new crime thriller stars Matthew Goode as a brilliant detective who is a pain to work with, and the first trailer was enough to sell me on this new show from Scott Frank.

Then on May 31, you'll want to tune in to "Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event." This live event is where Netflix will showcase a ton of new movies and shows to expect in the coming years, so you won't want to miss it.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in May or our review of Netflix's new dark comedy starring Julianne Moore and Meghann Fahy.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Dept. Q'

Dept. Q | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Dept. Q" is a new crime thriller show, adapted from the book series of the same name. It stars Matthew Goode as Carl Morck, an elite detective tasked with setting up a cold case unit in an Edinburgh basement.

The trailer immediately sold me on the show. It gave me vibes of "Slow Horses" and "Broadchurch," which is elite company to be in

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then I learned this show was created by Scott Frank, writer of acclaimed miniseries like "The Queen's Gambit" and "Monsieur Spade," and now it's officially one of my most anticipated Netflix shows of the year. Don't miss it.

Watch on Netflix starting May 29

'Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event'

Netflix Tudum 2025 | Official Trailer | May 31 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Tudum" is the iconic sound that Netflix makes when you boot it up. But it's the streaming service's big annual event where it reveals what to expect next.

For the first year ever, Netflix is livestreaming "Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event" from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. That means you'll get to see all the new show and movie reveals, surprise celebrity appearances and more, all from the comfort of your own couch.

Make sure to check out our full guide to Netflix Tudum 2025 to learn more and stay tuned for our live coverage of the event, which will start up a few hours before things kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Watch it live on Netflix starting at 8 p.m. ET

'Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life'

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Mike Birbiglia is a prolific stand-up comedian and actor. He's appeared in movies alongside Tom Hanks, produced several comedy specials for Netflix and even made it into a Taylor Swift music video.

Now, he's back on Netflix with a brand new comedy special: "The Good Life." In this hour-long special, he opens up about his father's recent health issues and how it made the comic look inward at his own parenting style. If you're someone who has to consume every Netflix comedy special, this is one to make sure to watch.

Watch on Netflix starting today

'A Widow's Game'

A Widow's Game | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

You'll need subtitles on for "A Widow's Game," but it will be worth it.

This crime drama, based on the real-life "black widow of Patraix," looks like a compelling case based on the official trailer. It looks to answer the question "Why does a person consider that it is better to commit a murder than to get divorced?”

"A Widow's Game" stars Ivana Baquero (“Pan’s Labyrinth”) as our potentially murderous “Maje” María Jesús Moreno Cantó and Carmen Machi as the case inspector. Don't miss it when it hits Netflix later this week.

Watch on Netflix starting May 30

'F1: The Academy'

F1: The Academy | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you like Netflix's "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" series, then you'll want to check out "F1: The Academy."

Led by Susie Wolff, former professional driver and wife of Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff, the F1 Academy is a female-only racing championship aimed at finding future F1 drivers. As one of the few women ever to participate in a F1 race weekend, Wolff is perfectly suited for the role.

Since one of these women could be the next female F1 driver, the stakes are high and the environment can be tense. "F1: The Academy" provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at it all, including the drama.

Watch on Netflix starting May 28

'Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders'

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Chicago Tylenol murders may be unfamiliar to many reading this article. In 1982, a series of seven shocking deaths occurred, later revealed to be cyanide poisoning from laced Tylenol pills that had been tampered with.

Unfortunately, the killer was never found, and there were several more copycat deaths before things settled down. In "Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders," the "Cold Case" documentary franchise dives into whether these murders were perpetrated by a lone actor or perhaps a deeper conspiracy with a shocking cover-up.

Watch on Netflix starting today

'Barbarian'

BARBARIAN | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 9 - YouTube Watch On

I didn't used to be a huge horror movie fan. But "Barbarian" is a big reason why I now love the genre.

The movie stars Georgina Campbell as Tess Marshall, who has arrived at a Detroit rental property to prepare for a job interview. There's just one problem — there's already a guest in the house (Bill Skarsgård).

Now, if "Barbarian" just kept going down that premise, that'd be a good horror movie on its own. But "Barbarian" has a few more twists and turns before it's over, one of which you definitely won't see coming.

Watch it on Netflix starting June 1

Everything new on Netflix: May 26-June 1

MAY 26

"CoComelon" season 13 (Netflix family)

Ready to move? Get up and groove! Join JJ and his friends as they dance to fun, familiar songs like "Twist and Shout," "The Locomotion" and more.

"Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders" (Netflix documentary)

Who really laced Tylenol with cyanide? This true-crime series examines alarming theories behind the unsolved killings — and tracks down a key suspect.

"Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life" (Netflix comedy special)

In his latest hour, Mike Birbiglia—who merges storytelling, theater, and comedy in a way that The New York Times has called “Birbiglian”—opens up about his father’s recent stroke and discusses how it has prompted him to reevaluate his own approach to fatherhood. Birbiglia says of the new special: “Over the years I’ve done a lot of personal shows but somehow this one is the most personal because it’s not in my past. It’s my life right now. So there’s really no filter. At certain points during the tour I literally thought on stage: ‘Whoa. Am I really gonna tell this story?’ But that’s sort of the idea behind these shows. I try to probe into what’s most painful in order to figure out what’s most funny.”

MAY 28

"F1: The Academy" (GB) (Netflix sports series)

Follow fifteen of the world's best female drivers as they take to the tough tracks of F1 Academy in this high-octane documentary from Hello Sunshine.

MAY 29

"Dept. Q" (GB) (Netflix series)

A brash but brilliant detective (Matthew Goode) leads a cold case unit in this Edinburgh-based drama by the writer and director of "The Queen's Gambit".

MAY 30

"A Widow's Game" (ES) (Netflix film)

When a man is found dead, the investigation shatters his widow's perfect facade and exposes a hidden double life in this thriller based on real events.

"The Heart Knows" (AR) (Netflix film)

After a heart transplant, Manuel feels a personality shift and explores his donor's life, leading him to meet the widowed Vale and her community.

MAY 31

"Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event" (Netflix live event)

Netflix Tudum 2025 is a must-watch LIVE event celebrating the global fandom of Netflix’s beloved series and movies. This high-energy show will be streamed LIVE on Netflix May 31st at 5:00 PM PT / 8:00 PM ET from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. The show will be packed with huge stars, exclusive reveals, and dynamic live performances sure to delight fans around the world.

JUNE 1

"The American"

"Barbarian"

"Bee Movie"

"The Birds"

"The Blues Brothers"

"The Devil's Own"

"Dune (1984)"

"The Equalizer"

"Family Plot"

"Focus"

"Frenzy"

"The Great Outdoors"

"Hitchcock"

"Hop"

"The Legend of Zorro"

"The Man Who Knew Too Much"

"Neighbors"

"Now You See Me"

"Now You See Me 2"

"The Nutty Professor"

"Pokémon The Series: XY"

"Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest"

"Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ"

"Rear Window"

"The Theory of Everything"

"The Town"

"U-571"

"Us"

"Vertigo"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 5/28/25

"Burnt"

Leaving 5/29/25

"The Silencing"

Leaving 6/1/25

"Batman Begins"

"Beginners"

"Burlesque"

"Closer"

"Cult of Chucky"

"Daddy Day Care"

"The Dark Knight"

"The Dark Knight Rises"

"Den of Thieves"

"From Prada to Nada"

"GoodFellas"

"Ma"

"Magic Mike XXL"

"Pride & Prejudice"

"Ted"

"Ted 2"

"Two Weeks Notice"