Netflix hidden features — how to access secret categories, games and more

As the most popular streaming platform worldwide, Netflix is one of the best streaming services for a good reason. Not only does it offer a range of excellent original programming, as well as beloved third-party content, but its UI is one of the most user-friendly in the business.

Navigating the service's deep content library is a breeze; and while the all-powerful Netflix recommendation algorithm isn’t perfect, it tends to hit more than it misses. If you’ve spent a lot of time using Netflix, you might think you know all the platform's secrets and shortcuts, but there are actually a few hidden features you might not be familiar with.

These features could help enhance your viewing experience, or even offer you the chance to play a game instead of watch something. Below, you'll find all the Netflix hidden features you need to know about, and how to access them.

Netflix hidden features: Get access to games

(Image credit: Netflix/BonusXP)

While Netflix is known primarily as a place to watch movies and TV shows, did you know that the service also gives you access to a load of games?

You can access these games via the Android or iOS app. Just open the Netflix app and type "games" into the search bar. There’s a whole range available, including Stranger Things 3: The Game. Just select the one you want to play and tap “get game” to begin the installation process.

Once installed, you can access the games as you would normally on your mobile device rather than needing to open the Netflix app each time. However, you will lose access to any downloaded games if your Netflix subscription lapses.

Netflix hidden features: Enhance your experience with extensions

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One of the best ways to enhance your Netflix experience is by installing third-party extensions. If you watch Netflix via the Google Chrome browser, the Chrome Web Store offers hundreds of useful extensions to choose from.

One of our personal favorites is Netflix Party , which allows you to host remote viewing parties with your friends and family. This extension syncs up your chosen content to ensure that everyone is watching at the same time, and there’s even a chat feature if you want to share your reactions.

Netflix hidden features: Discover secret categories

(Image credit: Netflix)

If the standard Netflix categories aren’t quite specific enough for you, the platform offers an additional range of content groups that can be accessed via secret codes.

For example, if you type 7424 into the search bar, you’ll be greeted with a whole range of anime content. This isn’t the only secret category — type in 47465 and you’ll get a load of Western films, while 48744 will give you a collection of classic and contemporary war movies to choose from.

If you want to get even more specific, codes like 12762 will bring up the service’s offering of basketball movies and documentaries, or 10256 will give you slapstick comedies. You can see a full list of codes here .

It should be noted that not all of these codes will work in every region. Plus, Netflix has an annoying habit of regularly switching codes around, so some of them may no longer work.

Netflix hidden feature: Spin the roulette

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

While Netflix does offer its own “play anything” feature if you’re feeling indecisive, we find the web tool Netflix Roulette a much better option if you can’t decide what to watch next.

The tool does pretty much exactly what you’d expect, by picking a show or movie at random from Netflix’s content library for you to watch. Where Netflix Roulette gets the edge over the platform’s own randomizer, is that you can filter by genre or even IMDb rating to ensure you always get something you’ll actually want to watch.

Give it a try next time you’re aimlessly scrolling through Netflix. You can even add additional services to the mix, such as Amazon Prime Video or Disney Plus.

Now you've discovered some of Netflix's hidden features, take a look at our picks of best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows to watch. And if you're planning a movie or series binge, check out how to download TV shows and movies from Netflix to your device.