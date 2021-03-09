March sale takes over $500 off Nectar 5-piece bedroom set

Furnishing a bedroom can be a costly endeavor. Between picking the best mattress and buying new bedroom furniture, you can easily drop over $1,500. Fortunately, Nectar's latest deal makes the process much cheaper.

For a limited time, Nectar has its 5-piece bedroom set on sale for $1,049 (queen). That's $549 off and the lowest price we've seen for this bundle. It includes a Nectar mattress, foundation, two cooling pillows, sheet set, and a mattress protector. What makes this one of our favorite bedding sales is that it includes everything you need to furnish an entire bedroom.

The Nectar Memory Foam mattress is our favorite overall mattress. It's a phenomenal value and delivers excellent comfort and support for a lot less than the competition. It's a medium-firm mattress, with five layers of foam that contour to your body, relieving pressure beneath your shoulders, hips, and legs, and creating better spinal alignment for just about any body type.

We tested the mattress during the hot summer months and found that it helped us sleep cool. We also liked that there's practically no motion transfer, which makes this a great pick for couples.

In addition to the mattress and foundation, this bundle also includes two cooling pillows, sheet set, and mattress protector. Make sure to follow our mattress deals coverage for more discounts on all types of bedding.