Lupin part 2 trailer, release date on Netflix, episodes and more

The gentleman thief is back! Lupin part 2 is returning to Netflix this summer and finally has a release date and full-length trailer. Lupin streamed five episodes before leaving off on a huge cliffhanger and will have five more episodes to resolve the thief's biggest challenge yet.

Lupin centers on Assane Diop (Omar Sy), a swindler who draws inspiration from the character Arsène Lupin, a master thief created by author Maurice Leblanc in his turn-of-the-century novels. Assane is seeking to avenge his late father, who was wrongly accused of stealing a valuable necklace from his employers, the Pellegrini family.

The best Netflix shows to binge right now

What to know about Ozark season 4

Plus: Knives Out 2 adds new cast member

The first part of Lupin follows Assane as he conducts a high-stakes heist, seeks more information about nefarious patriarch Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) and balances that with caring for his son Raoul (Etan Simon) and ex Claire (Ludivine Sagnier).

Through it all, the show flashes back to Assane's past, from his father introducing him to the Lupin books to his teen years meeting Claire to pulling off a burglary in plain sight.

Episode 5 ends with a heart-stopping cliffhanger: Raoul goes missing while their family is attending a Lupin-themed festival. Unbeknownst to Assane, he's been taken by Hubert Pelligrini's henchman Leonard.

Here's everything you need to know about Lupin part 2.

Netflix is releasing Lupin part 2 on Friday, June 11.

According to the streamer's official synopsis, "Assane’s quest for revenge against Hubert Pelligrini has torn his family to pieces. With his back to the wall, he now has to think of a new plan, even if it means putting himself in danger.”

Lupin part 2 trailer

Lupin part 2 trailer kicks off a quick recap of how part 1 ended: With Assane's son, Raoul, kidnapped by Pellegrini's henchman.

But Assane's quest to rescue Raoul is greatly complicated by the fact that Pellegrini is working with the police. Now, Assane is the most wanted man in France. What now/ He'll have to disappear.

The first teaser trailer dropped in early March and gave fans a sneak peek of what's to come in Lupin part 2. In the video, Assane issues a stern warning, "If you touch my son, I'll kill you." Can Assane deploy his special set of skills in time to save his son?

Lupin part 2 photos

On May 5, Netflix released the first images from Lupin part 2. The five images don't give away much, though Assane can be seen looking over Paris from a clock tower. He's also climbing a ladder in what appears to be a sewer tunnel.

Lupin part 2 episodes

Part 2 of Lupin season 1 is subtitled, "Dans L'Ombre D'Arsène (In the Shadow of Arsène)" and has five episodes.

Netflix hasn't announced the episode titles yet, but we do know the directors. Ludovic Bernard will direct episodes 6 and 7, while Hugo Gélin is directing episodes 8, 9 and 10.

Part 1 consisted of five episodes:

Lupin episode 1: "Le Collier de la reine" (The Queen's Necklace)

Lupin episode 2: "L'Illusion" (The Illusion)

Lupin episode 3: "Le Commissaire Dumont" (Commissioner Dumont)

Lupin episode 4: "Volte-face" (Flip Flop)

Lupin episode 5: "Étretat" (Étretat, a town in France)

Lupin cast

The cast of Lupin is led by Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a self-styled gentleman thief inspired by the character Arsene Lupin. Assane has several aliases, including Paul Sernine.

Young Assane is played by Mamadou Haidara.

Other Lupin cast members include:

Ludivine Sagnier as Claire, Assane's ex-girlfriend and Raoul's mother

Ludmilla Makowski as young Claire

Etan Simon as Raoul, Assane and Claire's son

Fargass Assandé as Babakar, Assane's late father

Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel, Assane's longtime friend

Hervé Pierre as Hubert Pellegrini, a wealthy business mogul

Nicole Garcia as Anne Pellegrini, Hubert's wife

Clotilde Hesme as Juliette Pellegrini, Hubert and Anne's daughter.

Léa Bonneau as young Juliette Pellegrini

Vincent Garanger as Gabriel Dumont, the commissioner of the Paris police department.

Johann Dionnet as young detective Gabriel Dumont

Vincent Londez as Captain Romain Laugier, a police captain investigating the necklace heist

Shirine Boutella as Lieutenant Sofia Belkacem, a detective

Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira, a detective and Lupin reader