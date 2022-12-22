Netflix is finally ready to let you watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery online. A month after it hit theaters for a one-week theatrical release — during Thanksgiving week when many were too busy to get to the cinemas — one of the best Netflix movies is finally ready to stream.

Why are we so confident it's that good? Well, we've seen it twice now, and it gets better on the second viewing. Or at least that's my take on Benoit Blanc's second cinematic mystery. Daniel Craig's detective with a distinct southern drawl is the only returning character, and he's also (again) the odd-person-out.

In Glass Onion, Blanc is the guest of tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), who's invited his gang of influencers (who call themselves disruptors) to a private island in Greece. Those friends are played by a bevy of stars: Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr..

In our Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery review, I raved about the movie, and Janelle Monáe's performance in particular, writing "Filled with surprises, and excellent bits (the stuff with her consumption of alcohol is notable), Monáe's performance is my favorite in the whole cast. ... Glass Onion should be huge for her career."

Here's everything we know so far about how to watch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery — and check out the trailer right now:

When does Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery come out on Netflix? Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery releases on Netflix on Friday (Dec. 23). It will drop at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

Knives Out 2 cast

(Image credit: John Wilson/Netflix)

Glass Onion's cast is led by Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, the famous detective with a Southern drawl who was modeled on Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot.

No other original Knives Out cast members return. Johnson has said that any future sequels would have new casts. Blanc will move on to another case involving new characters.

Here's who has been announced for the Knives Out 2 cast:

Edward Norton as Miles Bron, a tech billionaire

Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Miles's ex-business partner

Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, a scientist who works for Miles

Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, the governor of Connecticut and a Senate candidate

Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, a YouTube star and men's rights activist

Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, a fashion designer and former supermodel

Jessica Henwick as Peg, Birdie's assistant

Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Duke's girlfriend

Ethan Hawke as Miles' assistant

Dallas Roberts as Claire's husband

Jackie Hoffman as as Duke's mother

Glass Onion will also feature some cameos: Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Miles's clock; Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury as themselves in a video chat; Natasha Lyonne; Hugh Grant; and Yo-Yo Ma.

Some fans campaigned for the original cast members to return in completely different roles, kind of like a repertory company. For example, Toni Collette could play Blanc's partner or Chris Evans is the murder victim. Then, they could all return for Knives Out 3 in new roles again.

While Johnson is mostly starting fresh with the Knives Out 2 cast, that doesn't preclude calling up actors from his other movies, like Laura Dern (Star Wars: The Last Jedi), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Brick, Looper) or Rachel Weisz (The Brothers Bloom). Bonus: Weisz also happens to be married to Craig.