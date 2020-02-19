Laptop deal: Lenovo Yoga is $420 off and selling out fast

Lenovo has a solid reputation for making some of the best laptops out there. For a limited time this Lenovo Yoga deal takes $420 off one of their best 2-in-1s.

Currently, Lenovo offers its Yoga C940 2-in-1 Laptop on sale for $1,289.99 via coupon "PRESIDENTYOGA42". That's $420 off and one of the best Lenovo Yoga deals we've seen.

Lenovo Yoga C940 15" Laptop: was $1,709 now $1,289 @ Lenovo

The Lenovo Yoga C940 features a 15.6-inch 1080p display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. This Editor's Choice machine is one of the best 2-in-1s you'll find and it's now $420 off via coupon "PRESIDENTYOGA42".View Deal

The Lenovo Yoga C940 is one of the best 2-in-1s you can get. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen display, Core i7-9750H CPU, 12GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.

In sister site Laptop Mag's Lenovo Yoga C940 review, they raved over its slim, premium design and vivid display. They awarded it Editor's Choice for its overall fast performance and long battery life. Weighing in at 3 pounds, the Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1 weighs more than the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds) and the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds).

In our lab tests, the Yoga C940 beat the premium laptop average of 16,314 with a score of 18,709 on the Geekbench 4.3's overall performance test. As for multitasking muscle, the machine was able to handle 20 Google Chrome tabs, four of which streamed YouTube videos in 1080p, without a hiccup.

As for connectivity, the Lenovo Yoga C940 has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic jack combo.

Lenovo's coupon code is valid through February 23.