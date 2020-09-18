Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Game 1 of the NBA playoffs online

Lakers vs Nuggets start time, channel Lakers vs Rockets game 1 tips off Friday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on TNT. The playoffs are also airing on ABC and ESPN. The full series schedule is below.

Get ready for tipoff of the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of game 1, which begins the Western Conference finals. The matchup is a surprise, since most basketball experts predicted a clash between the two Los Angeles teams. But the Nuggets prevailed over the Clippers after clawing back from a 3-1 hole.

Denver has proven to be a tougher and more resilient team than expected. They also came back from a 3-1 deficit in the second round of the 2020 NBA playoffs against the Jazz. While the top-seeded Lakers are the favorites to move on to the championships, the Nuggets could spoil LeBron James' plans.

NBA live stream of the 2020 playoffs

Denver is hoping for the continued hot shooting streak of Jamal Murray and more excellent performances from star Nikola Jokic, who posted a triple-double by the third quarter of game 7 against the Clippers. If Murray can post a couple more 50-point games, Jokic can keep making a case for best big man in the league and Gary Harris can defend as well as he has been, the Nuggets will have a real shot at moving on to the NBA finals.

Of course, a significant obstacle is standing in their way — and his name is LeBron. In the playoffs, he and Anthony Davis have played like the superstars they are. The Lakers are firing on all cylinders on both offense and defense, and role players Danny Green, Rajon Rondo and Alex Caruso have made valuable contributions. And the Lakers are also well-rested, after easily dispatching the Rockets in the previous round.

Here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream for game 1.

How to avoid Lakers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lakers vs Rockets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Lakers vs Nuggets game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Friday, Sept. 18 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. NBA playoff games are also airing on ABC and ESPN.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV and fuboTV. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30, while Fubo's $60 per month Standard package is lacking TNT.

They are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ABC and ESPN, as well as other top networks including Bravo, FX, MTV and USA. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up late to catch the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of game 1 at 2 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Nuggets on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Game 1 is on TSN 1 and 4.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, Sept. 18, 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 2: Sunday, Sept. 20, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Sunday, Sept. 20, 9:30 p.m. (TNT) Game 3: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 4: Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT) *Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT) *Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, TBD

Monday, Sept. 28, TBD *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, TBD

* = if necessary