Killer Surface Pro 7 deal: Get the tablet and Type Cover for just $559

Tablets make the perfect portable gadget when it comes to remote working and entertainment on-the-go. So if you’re searching for a solid deal to snatch one of the best tablets available, we’ve found the perfect one for you.

Today only, Best Buy has the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with the Type Cover on sale for $559 . That's saving you a whole $400, making it one of the biggest price drops we've seen so far. This package deal will get you the Surface Pro 7 and its signature Type Cover keyboard, which you'd normally need to buy separately. Hurry though, as stocks are limited.

The Surface Pro 7 is one of the best tablets on the market. With Windows 10, a great display and its high-quality Type Cover included, this Surface Pro 7 package is a steal for anyone wanting a premium 2-in-1 laptop for an affordable price.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is one of the few tablets that give you that laptop feel, which is essential when it comes to performing work-related tasks.

The Surface Pro 7 makes for a perfect choice for those looking for a decent 2-in-1 tablet without resorting to out-of-this-world prices.

This device packs a punch with a 12.3-inch (2,736 x 1,824) PixelSense touchscreen display, a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 128GB of SSD storage. And with Windows 10 pre-installed, your brand-new Surface Pro 7 will be ready for action as soon as it arrives to your doorstep.

As we said in our Surface Pro 7 review , we enjoyed its bright and colorful display, USB-C-enabled charging and its nippy overall performance.

We also enjoyed using the Surface Pro Signature Type cover (which comes with this package deal) and boy, was it an absolute joy to type on. With this handy accessory, your tablet instantly transforms into a laptop, thanks to the responsive keyboard and trackpad. It also serves as a protective cover to the screen when you're not using it. And unlike the Apple Magic Keyboard , this accessory is exceptionally lightweight and doesn’t add an unnecessary 1.3 pounds to the tablet.

One thing to note, however, is that we noticed that this 2-in-1 tablet took a slight step back compared to the Surface Pro 6 during one of our battery tests. With the Surface Pro 7, you will roughly get around seven hours of juice if used for general web surfing and simple tasks. Just keep a charger at hand if you’re planning to use it for a longer period of time or for battery-heavy tasks such as design work and/or video editing.

Still, if you’re on the hunt for a powerful 2-in-1 laptop/tablet whether it’s for everyday use or work-oriented, the Surface Pro 7 provides great value at a now-reduced price. However, if you want to check out other deals on the market, make sure to take a look at our roundup of some of the best tablet sales right now for more guidance.