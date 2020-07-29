Best tablet sales in August 2020

The new school semester is just around the corner and that means hundreds of parents are currently shopping for tablets. Fortunately, tablet sales are easy to find. Like notebook deals, tablet sales are the essence of most back to school sales.

Retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and the Microsoft Store typically offer the best tablet sales. Best Buy, for instance, is currently taking $50 off every 2020 iPad Pro. The discounts are only valid for students with edu-based e-mail accounts, but it's still one of the best tablet sales around. (Make sure to check out our guide to iPad deals for Apple-only discounts).

So we're rounding up the best cheap tablet sales you can get right now. From budget Android tablets that cost less than $99 to premium iPads — here are today's top deals.

Tablet sales — Amazon Fire tablets

Fire HD 8 Plus w/ wireless dock: was $149 now $139 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 8 Plus packs the same features found on the Fire HD 8, but houses 3GB of RAM (instead of 2GB), which means you'll get much snappier performance. It also supports wireless charging. This bundle includes the tablet and the wireless charging dock.View Deal

Tablets sales — Apple iPads

Apple iPad Mini (64GB): was $399 now just $349 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini sports Apple's A12 Bionic CPU, which provides insanely fast performance. It also packs epic battery life that lasts just shy of 13 hours. Amazon is knocking $50 off the 64GB model and the 256GB model, which is one of the best tablet sales around. View Deal

iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $399 @ Amazon

The 10.2-inch iPad is an excellent tablet for just about anyone. It sports a bright display, long battery life, and keyboard support. Apple's entry-level iPad is now $30 off. However, keep in mind that this model has been from $50 to $100 off before, which makes this iPad discount a tad less exciting than the tablet sales. (This deal is coming in and out of stock, so be sure to check different colors to find the sale price).View Deal

Apple iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $469 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Air is one of the best tablets Apple makes. Its powerful performance and gorgeous screen make it perfect for gaming on Apple Arcade, binge-watching your favorite shows, or multitasking with the tablet's split screen. It's on sale for $469, which is $30 off Apple's price. Alternatively, the 256GB model is $100 off at Best Buy.View Deal

11" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $799 now $749 @ Best Buy

Students with a valid edu-based e-mail can get the 2020 iPad Pro on sale for $749.99. (You'll have to sign up to Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to get an instant $50 voucher). It offers an 11-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, Apple's insanely fast A12Z Bionic CPU, and mouse/trackpad support. It features the same specs/hardware as the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but costs a few hundred dollars less if you don't need the larger screen. View Deal

12.9" iPad Pro (128GB/2020): was $999 now $949 @ Best Buy

The Editor's Choice 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the tablet you buy when you need blazing speed, 10 hours of battery life, and the biggest screen possible. The new iPad Pro also fully supports Apple's new pricey Magic Keyboard and cursor input. Students can get it for $949. (You'll have to sign up to Best Buy's free student deals newsletter to get an instant $50 voucher).View Deal

Tablet sales — Android

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1: $229 now $199 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 is built for everything from video games to streaming your favorite shows. It features a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 display, octa-core CPU, and 32GB of storage. Plus, it has a microSD slot for added storage capacity. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite: was $349 now $319 @ Amazon

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4 is a compelling tablet for anyone who's in the market for an iPad alternative. Like the iPad in can be used for gaming, productivity, or streaming. It's now $30 off and at its lowest price ever making it one of the best tablet sales around. View Deal

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3): was $799 now $454 @ Amazon

The Pixel Slate has an elegant design, sharp screen, and a comfortable keyboard (sold separately). It also lasts 10 hours on a charge. Amazon is currently taking $345 off this machine. View Deal

Tablet sales — Windows

MS Surface Go 2: was $549 now $510 @ MS Store

The Surface Go 2 is a solid 2-in-1 with all-day battery life and an excellent screen. It packs a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1280) display, Pentium 4425Y CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. The stylus and keyboard cost extra, but on its own it's a solid tablet and now $39 off. View Deal