Killer Super Bowl TV deal: This 65-inch 4K QLED TV is $130 off at Walmart

In case you’re on the hunt for one of the best Super Bowl TV deals ahead of the big game on February 7, we’ve got you covered. With this sale from Walmart, you’ll be able to score a 4K QLED TV in time for kickoff.

Walmart currently has the Vizio 65-inch 4K UHD TV on sale for $648 . That’s $130 off and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen so far. With this deal, you’ll be able to get a hold of your brand-new TV in as little as two days.

Vizio 65” 4K QLED Smart TV M65Q8-H1: was $778 now $648 @Walmart

The Vizio M65Q8-H1 is one of the best Super Bowl TV deals right now, offering a colorful 4K display with QLED technology and Dolby Vision HDR. It supports Alexa and Google Assistant, and with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast built in, you can easily connect your iPhone or Android phone.View Deal

This particular model (Vizio M65Q8-H1) features a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display with QLED technology, Dolby Vision HDR, Quantum Color technology and Active Full Array with 90 local dimming zones. And it's all packed in a sleek design that delivers exceptionally colorful images.

Its Vizio IQ Active Processor, ProGaming Engine and AMD Freesync makes this Smart TV that much more desirable for console gamers. The Progaming Engine transforms the gaming experience by providing smoother graphics, and more responsive and seamless gameplay with the Variable Refresh Rate. So get ready to go into a full-on console gaming coma with the best games available on PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.

With Vizio's SmartCast technology, you’ll be able to navigate through your favorite streaming services, including Netflix, Youtube, Prime, Disney +. And the good news is that even if you can’t locate your remote control, you can easily use the Smart TV features by using the SmartCast Mobile app.

In case you’re wondering, yes, the Vizio M65Q8-H1 supports Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa. The hands-free voice control technology allows you to effortlessly control your TV through your AI assistants. If that’s not enough, this Smart TV also comes with Apple AirPlay and Google ChromeCast already built-in.

This deal is a good bargain compared to other QLED 65-inch TVs on the market, so make sure to act fast.