Killer Paramount Plus deal takes 50% off

The best Paramount Plus deal is back to save you half of a year's price of admission. Yes, even though the original version of this deal expired at launch day, you can now get 50 percent off when you sign up for an annual plan.

Paramount Plus is offering two subscription plans, one with limited commercials for $60 per year and a premium option with no commercials for $100 per year. But use the code YEAR and you can get either plan for half the price. You start by clicking Try It Free and then check the box for Annual Plan at the sign-up page when you pick which tier you want.

One year of Paramount Plus: was $99 or $59, now $49 or $29

Use the code YEAR at the last stage of checkout to save $30 to $50 on its annual price. The higher price is for the no-ads tier. View Deal

Paramount Plus is the rebooted version of CBS All Access. It will pack in live NFL games, CBS News, exclusive movies and shows and more. A ton of classic, beloved franchises will be hosted on Paramount Plus, including a Frasier reboot, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Real World Homecoming: New York, The Real Criminal Minds and more.

And former CBS All Access originals are moving over to the rebranded platform, including the Star Trek series Picard, Discovery and Lower Decks.

In a Super Bowl commercial promoting the service, we were tipped off to a load of characters who will also be calling Paramount Plus their new home. Those familiar faces included Survivor's Jeff Probst, Beavis and Butt-Head, James Cordon and Dora the Explorer.