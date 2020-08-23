Jazz vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch game 4 of the NBA playoffs online

Jazz vs Nuggets start time, channel Jazz vs Nuggets game 4 tips off at 9 p.m. ET today (Sunday, August 23) on TNT. Following games will be on TNT and ESPN, full schedule below.

The Jazz vs Nuggets live stream of game 4 will be a pivotal match between the Western Conference rivals. Utah leads 2-1 after Rudy Gobert led his team to a second straight win in the series. But Denver isn't about to back down.

The Nuggets will rely on top five offense, with contributions from Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter. If they can fire up the defense, Denver has a real shot at tying the series.

The Jazz themselves have a top 10 offense, with the second-best effective field goal percentage in the league. So they'll have no trouble scoring, thanks to the coordination of guard Donovan Mitchell. And with Gobert leading the team, Utah is favored to win game 4.

So, here is everything you need to watch the Jazz vs Nuggets live stream today — and for the rest of this Round 1 series as well.

How to avoid Jazz vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Jazz vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers will watch Game 4 of the Jazz vs Nuggets live streams on TNT tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Oh, and don't worry about the rest of the games, we've got full series schedule, with start times and channels below. Cable subscribers won't have trouble finding TNT and ESPN. Both are on Sling TV and the fan favorite fuboTV.

But if basketball is your only sport, the NBA League Pass isn't a terrible deal with packages start at $20 per year — and $29 per year for access to all teams. Though it suffers local and national blackout games, like any other service.

Of the available streaming services, we recommend fuboTV and Sling TV, two of the picks on our best streaming services list. ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30. Other NBA 2020 Playoffs games will be on ABC, so pick Fubo to get that too (Sling doesn't have ABC).

Sling TV : You can get both TNT and ESPN in the Sling Orange package. CNN, the Food Network, AMC, Cartoon Network and HGTV are among the other 31 included channels. View Deal

Fubo.TV : If you love sports, you probably want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front, and in addition to all three channels you'll need for this series, it's also got the basic TV channels, including AMC, Food Network, USA and VH1. Plus, it's got NBA TV (in the $5.99 fubo Extra add-on), which will have other playoff games.View Deal

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

Sorry, British hoop fans: you'll need to stay up to 2 a.m. BST for the game 4 Jazz vs Nuggets live stream. The game, and all other NBA playoffs fixtures, airs on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Jazz vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

While TSN is the home of the Jazz vs Nuggets streams in Canada, game 4 isn't confirmed to air on any of its channels. TSN can be added to your package if you don't have it already.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Jazz vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Denver 135, Utah 125

Denver 135, Utah 125 Game 2: Utah 124, Denver 105

Utah 124, Denver 105 Game 3: Utah 124, Denver 87

Utah 124, Denver 87 Game 4: Sun, Aug 23 Denver at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT

Sun, Aug 23 Denver at Utah, 9 p.m., TNT * Game 5: Tue, Aug 25 Utah at Denver, TBA

Tue, Aug 25 Utah at Denver, TBA * Game 6: Thu, Aug 27 Denver at Utah, TBA, ESPN

Thu, Aug 27 Denver at Utah, TBA, ESPN * Game 7: Sat, Aug 29 Utah at Denver, TBA, TNT

* = if necessary