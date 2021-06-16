Italy vs Switzerland live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Group A game for free

Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2020 game starts today (Wednesday, June 16) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on ITV and the ITV Hub. Full channel details below.

The Italy vs Switzerland live stream could see Italy take full control of their Euro 2020 group — or witness Switzerland claim a fighting chance of making it through to the knockout stage.

Italy are undoubtedly Group A favorites after a dominant first match against Turkey, with Roberto Mancini's team scoring 3 and conceding none. Another win here wouldn't guarantee a Group A victory outright, but it would put confirm Italy's qualification for the next stage, even before the final group game.

Switzerland sit on a single point after a late Wales equalizer in their opening match, but could still qualify by taking points off both Italy and Group A rivals Turkey. The Swiss will be relying on star man Xherdan Shaqiri and captain Granit Xhaka to create the chances they need.

The game is set for today (Wednesday, June 16) at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). You can watch the whole game live, and for free, wherever you are, so here's how to watch the Italy vs Wales live stream at Euro 2020.

How to watch the Italy vs Switzerland live stream for free

The Italy vs Switzerland live stream is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., but this also means you can watch for free anywhere in the world.

That's because you can tune in to free U.K. coverage even if you're in another country, by using one of the best VPN services.

The Italy vs Switzerland live stream, for instance, is available for free on ITV and the ITV Hub online — remember, though, you do need to have a valid TV licence to be able to watch the channel.

How to watch the Italy vs Switzerland live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Italy vs Switzerland live stream on ESPN. Provided that you have it as part of your cable package, you'll be pleased to know that you'll also be able to stream games through the ESPN website. Either way, it starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m PT.

Already cut the cord? Don't fret over this, as you can look to Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 right now.

Or you could try Fubo.TV. This costs a little more, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, but you happen to be in the U.S. at the moment, you can watch the Italy vs Switzerland live stream for free by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN to access the ITV Hub.

How to watch the Italy vs Switzerland live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not at home.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to watch the Italy vs Switzerland live stream in the UK

In the U.K., the Italy vs Switzerland live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV or the ITV Hub. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. BST, with pre-game analysis and commentary starting at 7:15 p.m.

But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid U.K. TV licence, you can still follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Italy vs Switzerland live stream in Canada

In Canada, the Turkey vs Wales live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who won't be in the country at the time of the game, but who subscribe to TSN or TVA. can still catch an Italy vs Switzerland live stream on their usual services. All they'll need is one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Italy vs Switzerland live stream in Australia

Optus Sport will be showing every Euro 2020 game in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Italy vs Switzerland live stream via its dedicated mobile or tablet app, as well as Chromecast and Apple TV.

If you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, just like if you were back home.

