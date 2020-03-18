iPhone 12's new compact size just confirmed

The smallest size of iPhone 12 has become more than just rumor thanks to a pair of companies teaming up to make the display for the new phone.

This comes from DigiTimes (via MacRumors ), which reports that BOE Technology and General Interface Solutions, two display manufacturers, have agreed to collaborate on the production of a touchscreen for the upcoming 5.4-inch 2020 iPhone.

The DigiTimes report says that the two company's sample displays are already in Apple's hands, with the intention of beginning production during the second half of 2020.

Previous rumors have pointed to four total iPhone 12 models - this 5.4-inch model (which would be the smallest iPhone since the 4.7-inch iPhone 8), two 6.1-inch models (one regular one Pro) and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro.

All new iPhone 12 devices would use OLED panels like the current iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max , meaning that despite being the same size as the iPhone 11 and 2018's iPhone XR , the 6.1-inch models will not use Apple's existing LCD display. Some models are also believed to have a 120Hz refresh rate like the Samsung Galaxy S20 series.

Other features tipped for the iPhone 12 include a time-of-flight depth sensor for the Pro models, 5G compatibility on at least some of the models, and a new A14 Bionic CPU whose early benchmarks show that the iPhone 12 may be a lot faster than anyt Android phone.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Apple may decide to delay the anticipated September reveal of the iPhone 12, and the phones themselves could be delayed or in short supply. But whenever the iPhone 12 does debut, it's clear that there will be a size for everyone.