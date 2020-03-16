iPhone 12’s leaked benchmarks destroy Samsung Galaxy S20 and every Android phone

The iPhone 12 will be a speed monster so extremely powerful that it will destroy every single phone released in 2020, including the the current king of Android hill — the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

At least that's according to the benchmarks unearthed on Weibo by the Chinese tech publication ITHome, as originally reported by GizChina.

The posted results puts the iPhone 12 on par with the latest iPad Pro, which even scorched most PC laptops in terms of raw processing power. Take a look below.

According to this alleged Geekbench 5 score card, the rumored A14 Bionic processor in the iPhone 12 will run at about 3.1GHz. According to past rumors, the new CPU will be manufactured by chip foundry TSMC using a 5-nanometer process, putting it right on the edge of the current physics barrier for electronics.

(Image credit: ITHome)

1,658 on single-core and 4,612 in multi-core are truly mind-blowing numbers for a device of this size. Compare that to the the benchmarks of the current King of the Android Hill, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The fastest Android phone on Earth at this point can only obtain 805 on single-core and 3,076.7 on multi-core. That already put it under the iPhone 11 Pro Max’s A13 bionic chip (which has 1334 on single-core and 3517 on multi-core), but the A14 obliterates the Snapdragon 865 in the S20 Ultra by a very wide margin.

On single-core, the difference is more than double, with a 853-point difference. On multi-core the margin is not so wide but it’s impressive still: 1,536 points. It just seems impossible that Qualcomm — or anyone else, really — will ever catch up to Apple’s CPU lead when it comes to mobile devices.

While abstract benchmarks are not entirely representative of actual device performance — as there are other factors to take into account, like RAM, storage speed, and the software itself — the difference in raw power is just too big to ignore. Like the iPad Pro, the next-generation iPhone 12 will be able to handle extremely resource-intensive apps that the current crop of Android phones will have a hard time coping with.