iPhone 11 Upgraders Scared Off By Lack of 5G, Survey Says

Despite the iPhone 11 ’s affordable, $699 starting iPhone price, shoppers are less interested than last year in picking up a new iPhone 11 , iPhone 11 Pro , or iPhone 11 Pro Max , according to a survey from Piper Jaffray.

Piper Jaffray surveyed more than 1,500 U.S. iPhone users and reported 51% of participants said they would purchase a new iPhone model this year. Last year, 69% said the same after the release of the iPhone XR , XS and XS Max .

According to CNBC , analysts from investment banking company believe the drop in interest could be due to the iPhone 11’s lack of 5G capability. Customers might be waiting out for next year’s iPhone 12, which a top analyst confirmed will all come outfitted with the high-speed internet modem.

In September, 1,050 current U.S. iPhone owners were asked if they would pay $1,200 for a 5G iPhone. 23% told Piper Jaffray they would. In June, just 18% of respondents expressed the same interest in a 5G iPhone. But that was before Apple’s rival, Samsung, released a 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus (which makes up a third of all Galaxy Note 10 Plus sales at Verizon). It’s possible Google will unveil a 5G Pixel 4 XL at its October 15 event , too.

Piper Jaffray analysts suspect iPhone sales will skew toward the lower-priced models, but overall sales will remain flat. The analysts expect Apple’s iPhone revenue to grow 2% after the release of 5G devices.

Though Apple owns Intel’s smartphone modem arm , one reason it may have held off on a 5G iPhone this year is the limited availability of 5G. As coverage expands, motivations for making a compatible iPhone will, too.