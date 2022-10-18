iPad 10.9-inch release date, price, design and colors

Apple's just introduced the 10th-generation iPad 2022, and with it a drastically overhauled design.

The display of the iPad 2022's grown over half an inch, lost the Home Button, gained flat sides like Apple's other recent devices, and offers other more modern touches like a USB-C port and an upgraded chipset. While it's come with an unfortunate price increase, the last-generation model is still going to be available if you don't want to spend the extra, which is nice of Apple.

iPad 2022: cheat sheet

Apple's going to offer this new iPad from $449, a substantial increase on previous regular iPad prices. It's up for pre-orders as of now, and will be available in-store on October 26.

The display has grown from 10.2 inches to 10.9 inches, the same as the iPad Air. As a result, there's now no longer a Home Button, like Apple's other recent iPads.

Running the show is an A14 Bionic chipset, last seen in the iPhone 12. That won't provide Apple's best possible performance, but it's likely still more than enough power for most users. The cellular version supports 5G data if you need it too.

The front camera is now placed on the long side of the iPad, meaning it's designed for you to use horizontally, as many apps now prefer. It'll be particularly good for video calling thanks to its positioning, increased 12MP resolution and Center Stage tracking support.

Apple's also updated the Magic Keyboard Folio for the new iPad, letting you type and navigate the interface with a trackpad.

Unfortunately, Apple hasn't given the iPad Apple Pencil 2 support like other iPads. You can still use the original Apple Pencil, but to charge and pair it, you need a USB-C adapter.

You can pre-order the new iPad as of today (October 18) or wait to buy it from the store on October 26. For the privilege, you'll be paying $449 for the base model, which is a $120 increase on the cheapest iPad 10.2-inch model. If you'd like 5G cellular connectivity, that starts from $599.

For that money, you still get a rather stingy 64GB of storage. There's the option to upgrade to a much roomier 256GB, but that'll cost you an extra $150 on either model.

iPad 2022 design

The look of the iPad 2022 could be very different from previous versions, as Apple may be giving its tablet a long-overdue makeover.

The biggest leak in that regard has come from a set of CAD renders allegedly of the new iPad 2022 and shared by MySmartPrice (opens in new tab) (via Apple Insider (opens in new tab)) and supported by Korean rumormonger yeux1122. If genuine, they indicate the device will have larger bezels on all four sides, a flatter design and a larger screen, among other changes.

The back of the tablet would still have a single camera, but it would have an LED flash and a camera island. The renders suggest the device would measure 9.7 x 7.0 x 0.27 inches — making it wider but slimmer than the current iPad's 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.29 inches.

One notable detail is that there's no sign of a 3.5mm headphone jack on either the top or bottom of the device, suggesting it could be removed on this model, to bring the standard iPad in line with other iPads and iPhones. On the flip side, though, four speakers can be seen in the renders — indicating the new model would have audio chops on a par with the iPad Pro (2021), and above the iPad mini 6 and iPad Air (2022).

The iPad’s charging port is covered by a red mark in the CAD renders, however a separate leak has claimed that Apple could switch out the Lightning port we've seen on previous iPads to USB-C, a much more versatile port. If that happens, we probably wouldn't see super-speed Thunderbolt 4 compatibility like the iPad Pro but USB-C would still make connecting accessories or displays much easier. It'll also help Apple comply with a recently passed EU law that will make USB-C on mobile devices mandatory by the end of 2024.

Something the leakers can't decide yet is if there will still be a home button or not on the new iPad. No other iPad currently sold by Apple comes with a home button, so it wouldn't surprise us if Apple wants to get all its iPads looking like a proper family again. If there is no home button on the iPad 2022, then that would likely mean a move to a Touch ID power button instead, as we have on the latest iPad Air and iPad mini models.

That said, the renders above do show a home button — so if they turn out to be genuine then that's one rumor put to bed. And for the sake of one case maker, who's already produced a case for this new iPad design, let's hope it is.

iPad 2022 display

Along with the redesigns mentioned above, the iPad 2022's screen could be getting larger, going from the 10.2-inch current model to possibly a 10.5 -inch one. That would mean the best iPad cases currently available would no longer fit the new tablet.

If the iPad's screen does get larger, that will probably not mean upgrades to other display features like increased brightness, a wider Pro-grade color gamut or a mini LED panel like the iPad Air (2022) or iPad Pro offer. Apple will want to save some stuff for its more expensive models, after all.

iPad 2022 specs

The sources talking about the iPad 2022 currently claim that it will run on the A14 Bionic chip from the iPhone 12. That would mean there would be quite a performance gap between this and the iPad mini which uses an A15 chip like the iPhone 13 series. The gap would be even bigger when comparing an A14 iPad to the iPad Air and iPad Pro, both of which use Apple M1 chips with additional performance and extra abilities.

The A14 chipset would still apparently mean a 30% increase over the iPad 2021 though, which will help with running modern apps. Plus, the A14 chip is 5G-compatible, which would let the cell-connected iPad model reach faster data speeds than the current LTE model.

If it launched this fall, then we would see the iPad 2022 use iPadOS 16, the newly announced software for iPads that is currently in beta. Not all of the features within iPadOS 16 may be available though, since some like Stage Manager, are exclusive to the M1 chip in the iPad Air and iPad Pro.

iPad 2022 outlook

The iPad 2021 is still a good tablet but it really needs some updates to make it a proper rival to cheaper Android tablets. The rumored upgrades of a better chipset, larger display and updated port are exactly what Apple needs to make a tablet that would appeal to more discerning buyers.

We're still concerned about a potential price rise though. With lots of Apple's cheaper products increasing in cost, it would be good to see the iPad 2022 buck the trend. We're looking forward to hearing more about the new base iPad as fall approaches.