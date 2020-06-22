iOS 14 compatibility: Here's every device that can run Apple's new OS

Apple outlined a ton of exciting new features for its upcoming iOS 14 release — everything from major changes to your iPhone's home screen to new features for Maps and Messages. And now that we know some of the features coming to your iPhone this fall, the questions becomes will your iPhone be able to run Apple's latest iOS update.

The good news? If you've bought a new iPhone in the last 5 years, the answer is probably yes.

According to Apple's iOS 14 preview page, the following devices will be able to run iOS 14.

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

The oldest devices on that list are the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus and the original iPhone SE. The iPhone 6s family came out in the fall of 2015, while the first SE debuted in early 2016. So if you're holding on to those phones, at least you know that the next iOS update won't force you to upgrade your hardware if you want to keep your handset's software up to date.

Another way of thinking about iOS 14 compatibility: if your device is running iOS 13, you'll be able to upgrade to the new version in the fall.

Backward compatibility has been a long-standing advantage Apple holds over Android phones. Devices running Google's mobile OS usually get see two major software updates — sometimes fewer on budget devices. Apple's compatibility stretches back years, even if older devices can sometimes see a hit on performance or battery life with each successive iOS update. (Apple's been working to mitigate that with recent iOS updates, though there was no mention of that focus in its iOS 14 presentation at this year's Worldwide Developers Conference.)

Apple has released a developer beta of iOS 14 at WWDC, with a public beta following in July. The full release follows later in the fall. Regardless of when you end up upgrading to iOS 14, it's pretty clear that most current iPhone users are going to be able to make the leap.