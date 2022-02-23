Hurry! Apple Watch 7 is $50 off right now on Amazon

Some of the best Apple deals are usually hard to spot around this time of the year. However, we just spotted a sale that will get you the latest Apple Watch model at a cheaper price.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS + Cellular) on sale for $449. That takes $50 (10%) off its original price of $499, matching the lowest price ever for this model and one of the best Apple Watch deals this year. Make sure to act fast though, as Apple devices are high in demand and stock is limited.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS + Cellular/41mm): was $499 now $449 @ Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS + Cellular/41mm) on sale for $449. This model features a larger display and blood oxygen sensors to help with health monitoring. It also comes comes with a brighter, always-on Retina display, Bluetooth connectivity and an ECG app.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is Cupertino's latest addition to its smartwatch lineup and is one of the wearable highlights of 2021, rivaling some of the best smartwatches on the market. Compared to its predecessors, it boasts a noticeably larger display, a brighter always-on mode and a rounder design.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we were impressed with the improved features, as well as the inclusion of the full-sized QWERTY keyboard and magnetic USB-C charging. Overall, the Series 7 makes a perfect choice for both newbies and pros alike.

It also has a few features that could come in handy for fitness enthusiasts, such as the ECG and blood oxygen monitors that can help track your health more closely.

Although the 18-hour battery life on the Apple Watch 7 could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging it in just 90 minutes during the day.

We don't often see such big savings on Apple's latest smartwatch, so be sure to hurry, as we don't expect stock to last very long at this price. And in case you wanted to browse through more Apple savings, check out our best Apple deals coverage for this month's best deals.