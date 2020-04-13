Huge Best Buy sale knocks 50% off Google Home

We're all spending more time at home these days, so why not make the best of it by giving your home a smart upgrade with these smart home deals from Best Buy.
For a limited time, Best Buy is taking up to 50% off Google and Amazon smart speakers. For instance, you can get the Google Home Mini for just $29.99. Alexa fans can also get the Amazon Echo Dot for just $29.99. In both cases, that's $20 off and one of the best deals we've seen for these devices. It's not uncommon to find these devices on sale, but it's been awhile since we've seen so many devices on sale at once. (We likely won't see a similar sale till Amazon Prime Day).
Amazon Devices on Sale
Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy
The Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. And it's now on sale for only $29.99. If you're looking for an Alexa device with high-quality audio, this is the one to get and the time to get it.View Deal
Amazon Echo (3rd Gen.): was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy
The newest version of Amazon's flagship smart speaker improves the sound quality while keeping all the functions you expect from an Alexa-powered device. It's now $40 off. View Deal
Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for just $99.99. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. We also like its speakers, which are loud enough to fill our conference room. It's perfect for making video calls to family and friends.View Deal
Google Devices on Sale
Google Home Mini: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy
Google Home Mini sports an attractive design, delivers great sound, and controls Android TVs and Chromecast. It's now on sale for just $29.99. View Deal
Google Smart Light Kit: was $55 now $45 @ Best Buy
This is the perfect starter kit for anyone who wants to modernize their home on the cheap. It includes the Google Home Mini and a Smart Light Bulb from GE, which you can control via voice commands. View Deal
Google Home Smart Speaker: was $99 now $49 @ Best Buy
Google Home is powered by Google Assistant so you can get answers to questions with a simple, "Hey Google" voice command. For a limited time, it's $50 off. View Deal
Google Nest Hub: was $129 now $99 @ Best Buy
The Google Nest Hub features Google assistant so you can make calls or pull up recipes hands free. For a limited time, it's $30 off its regular price.View Deal
Portal Devices on Sale
Portal Mini: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy
The Portal Mini is a smart display that lets you make video calls to other Portal owners or friends using Messenger or WhatsApp. It sports an 8-inch screen, built-in Alexa, and a smart cam that can automatically pan or zoom. View Deal
Portal 10" Smart Display: was $179 now $129 @ Best Buy
This 10-inch smart display lets you make video calls to other Portal owners or friends using Messenger or WhatsApp. It sports built-in Alexa and a smart cam that can automatically pan or zoom. View Deal
Portal Plus: was $279 now $229 @ Best Buy
The Portal Plus packs all of the features found in the smaller Portal screens, but adds a massive 15.6-inch display with 1080p resolution and audio. View Deal