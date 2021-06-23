Microsoft is hosting a special event on Thursday, June 24th to unveil what's next for Windows, and there's good reason to think it will be a new version branded Windows 11.

Notably, Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay teased the event on Twitter that hints at the number 11 in the animation, and Microsoft VP Yusuf Mehdi responded to it with a tweet in which he claimed to be "excited for a new version of Windows." Plus, a leaked developer build of the operating system also leaked out this month with clear "Windows 11" branding.

However, there's also a chance that the next version of Microsoft's flagship operating system could be branded Windows Sun Valley. That was the codename for a big Windows update Microsoft has been working on, and it was referenced in a (now deleted) line of the Windows application management website's HTML meta description which read "learn about managing applications in Windows 10 and Windows Sun Valley."

We won't know for sure what the next version of Windows will be called until we see for ourselves on June 24th. Here's how to tune in and see for yourself.

How to watch the Windows 11 event

Anyone with an Internet connection can tune in to a special livestream which will reveal "what's next for Windows" on Thursday, June 24 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT/ 4 p.m. BST.

Microsoft sent around a public invite early this month to watch the event live via their Windows event page, where you can set yourself a reminder to tune in. The event will almost certainly stream on Microsoft's YouTube channel as well.

While the big unveil will happen at 11 AM Eastern, Microsoft has more video streams planned throughout the day which will focus on different aspects of what's next for the Windows ecosystem. We expect to see more broadcasts later in the day aimed at developers on the Windows Developer YouTube channel, and it's very likely we'll see follow-up presentations about Windows 11 on the main Microsoft YouTube channel as well.