How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 online without cable

Zombies, zombies and more zombies! It's time to watch The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 online, even without cable. You can stream the new episode right now, since it dropped a week early on AMC Plus. The regular cable premiere on AMC takes place Sunday.

The Walking Dead season 11 start time, channel The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 is streaming now on AMC Plus.

It's airing Sunday (September 5) on AMC at 9 p.m.

The episode, titled "Hunted" see Maggie's mission team get separated and tracked by the Reapers. Meanwhile, Carol, Rosita, Magna and Kelly attempt to catch horses for Alexandria. At home, Judith, RJ, Hershel and Gracie cope with their parents going away.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because AMC Plus and AMC aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Walking Dead season 11 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch The Walking Dead season 11 episode 3 right now — as it's streaming on AMC Plus a week early.

The regular AMC premiere is set for Sunday, September 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access AMC on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 in the UK

Brits can watch The Walking Dead season 11 a day after new episodes air stateside on Amazon Prime Video. That means episode 2 will be available Monday, August 30.

For early access, you'll need AMC Plus, which is only in the U.S. But if you're a subscriber who's traveling abroad, ExpressVPN will help you use the service you already pay for.

How to watch The Walking Dead season 11 in Canada

Canadians can watch The Walking Dead season 11 on AMC Canada if they get the channel through their cable provider.

Or they can get early access to episode 2 and all new installments on AMC Plus, which is available in Canada.