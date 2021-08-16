How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers online

The toxicity of wellness is on full display when you watch Nine Perfect Strangers online. The new limited series comes from some of the team behind Big Little Lies, including star Nicole Kidman, creator David E. Kelley and author Liane Moriarty. Guess Reese Witherspoon was busy!

Nine Perfect Strangers details Nine Perfect Strangers premieres with the first three episodes Wednesday, August 18 at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.

In Nine Perfect Strangers, the titular group embarks on a 10-day retreat at the health and wellness resort Tranquillum House. However, the resort is the sunny, healing place it purports to be; there's darkness lurking under the surface. And the guests begin to discover disturbing secrets about each other and the resort's host, Masha (Kidman).

If that sounds similar to HBO's recently-concluded White Lotus, well, you're not wrong.

This is Kidman and Kelley's third project together, following Big Little Lies and The Undoing. Their BLL collaboration was an acclaimed sensation, earning the Emmy and Golden Globe for miniseries as well as lead actress for Kidman. Could the combination of Kidman, Kelley and Moriarty strike gold again?

Here's everything you need to know to watch Nine Perfect Strangers online.

How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers on Hulu

The five remaining episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

How to watch Nine Perfect Strangers in the UK, Canada and Australia

International viewers can watch Nine Perfect Strangers online via Amazon Prime Video, starting Friday, August 20. New episodes will be available two days after their Hulu premiere.

Nine Perfect Strangers trailer

The Nine Perfect Strangers trailer begins with flashes of the titular people who are "in need of some fixing," as Melissa McCarthy puts it. They are welcomed to Tranquillum House by an extremely pale, spooky-looking Nicole Kidman. As the group members arrive, their inner struggles begin to surface. "Some doors are meant to stay closed," Bobby Cannavale warns.

Nine Perfect Strangers cast

The cast of Nine Perfect Strangers is led by Nicole Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, a wellness guru and host of Tranquillum House.

She is joined by (in alphabetical order):

Tiffany Boone as Delilah

Bobby Cannavale as Tony Hogburn

Luke Evans as Lars Lee

Melvin Gregg as Ben Chandler

Regina Hall as Carmel Schneider

Manny Jacinto as Yao

Asher Keddie as Heather Marconi

Melissa McCarthy as Frances Welty

Michael Shannon as Napoleon Marconi

Grace Van Patten as Zoe Marconi

Samara Weaving as Jessica Chandler