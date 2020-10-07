How to watch the Vice presidential debate: Pence vs. Harris start time

Vice presidential debate start time, TV Channels The Pence vs Harris debate is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT today (Wednesday, Oct. 7). It will end at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT.

It's on the major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC), plus cable news networks including CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.

With so much going on, all eyes will want to watch the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris tonight. The burning question for both the vice president and senator undoubtedly will be President Donald Trump's positive COVID-19 result and brief hospitalization.

Trump and Joe Biden's running mates are set to take the debate stage Wednesday night at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate will run for 90 minutes with no commercial breaks and be moderated by Susan Page, USA Today's Washington bureau chief.

Stimulus check 2 update: The latest news

NFL live stream: Watch NFL games online

While Page hasn't yet released a list of topics, it's easy to guess the one at the top of the list: the pandemic. Pence served as the head of the White House coronavirus task force and will be asked about the administration's response fo the pandemic, as well as the recent spate of positive COVID-19 tests in the White House.

Other potential topics include: the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg; racial injustice and white nationalism; the economy; and climate change.

Due to President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, the vice presidential debate will carry out some changes to its set-up. At the request of the Biden-Harris campaign, the two candidates will be 13 feet apart (rather than seven). And the Commission on Presidential Debates has approved plans for plexiglass to be erected between Pence and Harris.

Here's everything to know about how to watch the vice presidential debate live stream.

How to watch the vice presidential debate from anywhere on Earth

If you're away from home, and unable to use the services you already pay for, you don't have to miss the vice presidential debate between Pence vs Harris. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the debate from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

How to watch the vice presidential debate live stream in the U.S.

The vice presidential debate is taking place Wednesday, Oct. 7 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET.

It will be air on all four major broadcast networks ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, as well as top cable news channels CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News, and MSNBC. You'll need a live TV service to watch along on those channels.

Our top choices are Sling TV and FuboTV. Sling is less expensive, but its local channel coverage only includes NBC and Fox (in select regions). Meanwhile, Fubo has over 100 channels, including all broadcast networks and dozens of top cable brands.

Sling TV is offering a three-day free trial to see all that the streaming service has to offer. The Sling Blue package costs $30 and includes more than 50 channels, including NBC and Fox in select markets. The lineup also has CNN, Fox News and MSNBC.View Deal

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 90 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable channels like CNN, Fox News, AMC, E!, HGTV, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

How to watch the vice presidential debate in Canada, UK and Australia

Viewers around the world can watch the first presidential debate live stream for free on various YouTube channels, such as C-SPAN's YouTube channel.

The Roku Channel will have the debate on ABC News, Cheddar, Newsy and other channels.

2020 presidential debates schedule

Here's the schedule for the two remaining presidential debates. After Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis, it's unclear if either of them will go forward.

Second presidential debate

Date: Thursday, October 15

Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET

Moderator: Steve Scully, political editor of C-SPAN

Location: Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida

Third presidential debate

Date: Thursday, October 22

Time: 9-10:30 p.m. ET

Moderator: Kristen Welker, NBC News White House correspondent

Location: Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee