How to watch The Last of Us online — HBO Max release date and time

Are you ready to watch The Last of Us? We've seen the first four episode of the latest show to arrive on HBO Max, and we're already raving. And we bet you will too.

The Last of Us HBO Max release date, time U.S. date and time: The Last of Us debuts on Sunday (Jan. 15) at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab).

The Last of Us U.K. release date: Monday (Jan. 16) at 2 a.m. GMT on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The new series, an adaptation of one of the most critically-acclaimed video games in recent history, takes place in a version of 2023 where a fungal cordyceps pandemic ravaged the whole world. It's taken so much away from those who survived, and we follow some of those people on a major mission.

While the show doesn't start in the pandemic-ravaged America, it does mostly take place there. Joel (The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal), a weary survivor haunted by guilt is tasked with bringing the young Ellie (Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey) to the West. This trip, they're told in hushed tones, is of the utmost importance.

In our spoiler-free The Last of Us review, I highlighted how immersive the show feels, how Pascal completely nails the character of Joel and how the series correctly changes parts of the game's narrative for a better story. I should also note that the third episode forced me to finally make a "best TV shows of the year" list, something I've always wanted to do — but never committed to.

Check out the trailer below, along with everything you need to watch The Last of Us online.

How to watch The Last of Us online in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab) are the two ways to watch The Last of Us online in the U.S..

This is HBO's new Sunday night show, and airs weekly at 9 p.m. ET. The first episode, which debuts on January 15th, runs 85 minutes, ending at 10:25 p.m. ET.

The full schedule is below.

(opens in new tab) HBO Max (opens in new tab) offers an exceptional library, including all of HBO's prestige series, like Game of Thrones, Succession, The Sopranos and The Wire. Plus, the service has its own originals like Hacks and The Flight Attendant. HBO Max costs $16 per month (or $10 for the ad-supported tier).

How to watch The Last of Us online in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Last of Us will air on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) (the normal home for HBO and HBO Max Originals in the UK) and NOW in the U.K., where it debuts at 2 a.m. GMT on Monday, January 16th.

Visiting the UK and can't find it either? Try one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use the apps you prefer.

How to watch The Last of Us online in Canada

Crave (opens in new tab) will be the home of The Last of Us in Canada. It arrives on Sunday (Jan. 15) at 9 p.m. ET.

Of course, those on vacation in Canada who stream live with their friends in the U.S. or U.K. will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Sling, fubo or BBC iPlayer.

How to watch The Last of Us online in Australia

Binge is the place you want to go to watch The Last of Us online in Australia. It debuts on January 16th.

Binge (opens in new tab) is free for the first 14 days, and starts at $10 per month for 1 screen and SD viewing.

The Last of Us episodes schedule

The Last of Us episode 1 — Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 2 — Sunday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 3 — Sunday, Jan. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 4 — Sunday, Feb. 5 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 5 — Sunday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 6 — Sunday, Feb. 19 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 7 — Sunday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 8 — Sunday, March 5 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us episode 9 — Sunday, March 12 at 9 p.m. ET

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge voiced the character Marlene in the video games, and that Jeffrey Pierce provided the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us games.