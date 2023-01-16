Where to watch The Last of Us in Australia: stream HBO's newest blockbuster for free

Get ready, because it's finally time to watch The Last of Us online. And trust us: you want to see this show ASAP. We've seen the first four episodes of HBO's latest blockbuster series, and we're over the moon about it. Simply put, we're expecting The Last of Us to be one of the biggest shows of the year.

In the US, The Last of Us is an HBO Max streaming exclusive, and while that particular service has yet to launch in Australia, the show will be available to stream locally from more than one service. Best of all, each new episode of The Last of Us will be fast-tracked from the US every week, so we won't have to fall behind and risk spoilers.

The Last of Us: AU release date and time AU date and time: The Last of Us debuts today (Monday, Jan. 16) at 1PM (AEDT) on Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab).

This show also improves on the game in a few ways, at least for the sake of its transition to television. For instance, the show's opening is better at establishing the main character of Joel (portrayed by The Mandalorian's Pedro Pascal).

The new series, an adaptation of one of the most critically-acclaimed video games in recent history, takes place in a version of 2023 where a fungal cordyceps pandemic ravaged the whole world. It's taken so much away from those who survived, and we follow some of those people on a major mission.

While the show doesn't start in the pandemic-ravaged America, it does mostly take place there. Joel, a weary survivor haunted by guilt is tasked with bringing the young Ellie (Game of Thrones' Bella Ramsey) to the West. This trip, they're told in hushed tones, is of the utmost importance.

In our spoiler-free The Last of Us review, we highlighted how immersive the show feels, how Pascal completely nails the character of Joel and how the series correctly changes parts of the game's narrative for a better story. Alongside our review, our very own Rory Mellon offered additional kudos, declaring The Last of Us to be the best video game adaptation ever.

The show also sees Naughty Dog co-president and The Last of Us game director Neil Druckmann make the leap to live action, not only writing and directing, but acting as co-creator alongside Craig Mazin, showrunner of the brilliant HBO series Chernobyl. In fact, we recently named Chernobyl as the one show to watch before The Last of Us.

Want to know more about the show itself? Check out our guide to the 7 things to know about The Last of Us. As for watching it, check out the trailer below, along with everything you need to watch The Last of Us in Australia.

How to watch The Last of Us for free in Australia

Binge (opens in new tab) and Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) are the two ways to stream The Last of Us online in Australia.

As expected, The Last of Us has taken the usual spot allotted to HBO's blockbuster shows, with new episodes fast-tracked every Monday starting from 1PM on January 16, 2023 until the first season ends on March 13, 2023. The Last of Us debuts with a movie-length episode, which runs a total of 85 minutes.

(opens in new tab) Stream The Last of Us on Binge (opens in new tab) As Australia's streaming home for HBO content, Binge is the easiest and most affordable way to stream The Last of Us in Australia. Pricing starts at just AU$10 a month for one SD stream, moving up to AU$16 a month for two HD streams and AU$18 a month for four HD streams. On top of being able to stream current HBO hits like House of the Dragon, Succession and The White Lotus, a Binge subscription also gets you access to the vast majority of HBO's celebrated back catalogue, which includes the likes of Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and The Wire. Alternatively, if you haven't signed up to Binge before, you can take advantage of the service's generous 14-day free trial (opens in new tab) period, allowing you check out The Last of Us at no cost to you.

(opens in new tab) Stream The Last of Us on Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) Another way to stream The Last of Us in Australia is via Foxtel Now, a streaming service which aims to provide subscribers with the complete Foxtel experience. That means you also get access to live Foxtel channels, along with the option of additional Sports and Movies packages. That said, Foxtel Now isn't exactly cheap — prices start at AU$25 a month for the mandatory Essentials pack, with extra charges for any additional packs you add on after that. Thankfully, The Last of Us is part of the Essentials pack, so you won't need to pay anything extra in order to watch it. Additionally, those who've never signed up to Foxtel Now before can check service without paying anything, thanks to the service's 10-day free trial (opens in new tab) period.

The Last of Us episodes AU schedule

The Last of Us episode 1 — Monday, Jan. 16 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 2 — Monday, Jan. 23 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 3 — Monday, Jan. 30 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 4 — Monday, Feb. 6 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 5 — Monday, Feb. 13 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 6 — Monday, Feb. 20 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 7 — Monday, Feb. 27 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 8 — Monday, March 5 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us episode 9 — Monday, March 13 at 1PM (AEDT)

The Last of Us cast

The Last of Us is led by Pedro Pascal as Joel, who is a survivor in the pandemic-ravaged America. Fans of the video game should note that Merle Dandridge voiced the character Marlene in the video games, and that Jeffrey Pierce provided the voice of Tommy in The Last of Us games.