How to watch The Kardashians online — Hulu release date and time

It's time to keep up with The Kardashians online at their new home. The proverbial U-Hauls have brought the current top family in reality TV from E! to Hulu, and they arrive with plenty of drama going on, enough to make Hulu very happy about the decision to lock the family down.

Some of the best news for this new series, though is that it feels like a brand new life for Kourtney. Scott Disick is in the past, and she's going to go house-hunting with Travis Barker.

The Kardashians release date and time Release Date: The Kardashians episode 1 debuts on Thursday (April 14).

Where: Hulu (opens in new tab) (U.S.) and Disney Plus (internationally)

Time: 12 a.m. ET

Interestingly enough, though, Scott is not gone. He's actually going to appear in the new series.

The official episode description for The Kardashians episode 1 places us in familiar territory, reading "The cameras are back and rolling with everyone’s favorite family. They are navigating through their new normal; motherhood, relationships and career goals. As the family celebrates new ventures, a video from the past resurfaces and threatens to open old wounds."

Yes, they're talking about that tape. It turns out that an ad inside of Saint's Roblox game claims to have new footage from Kim's sex tape with Ray J. Oh, and the episode is entitled "Burn Them All to the F*cking Ground," so it looks like the Hulu era of the Kardashians isn't going to ease into the chaos.

Early reviews of the new show suggest that the window-dressing has also been upgraded in the move to Hulu. Now, you've got big, bold text ("KIM") announcing whose life the cameras are transitioning to.

Even the music is high-class, as Silk Sonic's "777" starts off the whole season playing in the background of a drone shot that gives a brief overview of the lives we're about to peek in on.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch The Kardashians season 2 online.

How to watch The Kardashians online in the U.S.

Episode 1 of The Kardashians will debut at on Hulu (opens in new tab) at 12 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 14. New episodes will debut each following week.

Hulu is only available in the U.S..

How to watch The Kardashians in the UK, Canada and Australia

Even though Hulu is not available in the U.K., Canada or Australia — Disney Plus is.

And the international versions of Disney Plus that have the Star Channel will likely get The Kardashians, at the same schedule (every Thursday) as Hulu.

The Kardashians trailer

As you'll see in this trailer, we're about to board a familiar ship: the S.S. Relationship Drama. While Khloe talks about how things with Tristan Thompson are complicated, Kourtney and drum-god Travis Barker are trying to have a baby.

And then there's Kim, Ye and Pete. This show feels like a powderkeg, based on what we already know.

The Kardashians cast

The complicated Kardashians are comprised of both the main family:

Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West

Khloé Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner

As well as the men in their lives, including both Pete Davidson and Ye/Kanye West. Expect Tristan Thompson and Travis Barker to also appear.