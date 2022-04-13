How to watch Coachella 2022 online: Start time and date

It's almost (finally) time to watch Coachella online from the comfort of your own couch. Yes, it's also going to be live and in person for the first time in two years after a Covid-19 pandemic-caused hiatus, but we're not going. Are you?

We're staying at home because Couchella is back for all of the folks who (like us) aren't traveling to Indio, CA to spend a long, parched weekend at the Empire Polo Club. And, who could blame you for not going there? Travel is a nightmare these days, and possible last-second cancelations due to the ongoing pandemic gives new meaning to the phrase "card subject to change."

Coachella 2022 dates and start times Coachella Dates: The festival streams from Friday (April 15) through Sunday (April 17).

Where: YouTube

Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST on Friday.

We've got the complete Coachella lineup below, but we can't really talk Coachella 2022 without talking about the drama at the top of the bill. Yes, Kanye West (who you can see when you watch The Kardashians online this season) pulled out of his headliner duties less than a month before Coachella 2022 began. Neither the artist now known as Ye nor Coachella organizers Goldenvoice explained the change.

That said? Oh it's obvious. West was vociferous online in his verbal demands that Coachella headliner Billie Eilish apologize to rapper Travis Scott. What did Eilish need to apologize about? Well, on February 5, Eilish halted her performance at Atlanta's stop on the Happier Than Ever tour to help a fan who was having trouble breathing. She then commented "I wait for people to be OK before I keep going," which some may have taken as a shot fired at Scott because of how his Astroworld performance was not halted as ten people died during a situation where the crowd swarmed toward the stage.

West was one of those who perceived this as an insult, as he posted an all-caps rant on his Instagram demanding an apology from Eilish to Scott. He even said he wouldn't perform at Coachella without one. Eilish commented on said post, writing "Literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan."

And that, dear readers, is likely why Ye dropped out. His Coachella day 3 headliner spot was replaced by The Weeknd X Swedish House Mafia.

So, now that you know about the drama at the top of the biggest music festival, here's everything you need to know to watch Coachella online.

How to watch Coachella 2022 online from anywhere

Thankfully, YouTube is the kind of streaming service (or is it a hosting platform?) that makes this all very easy.

Coachella's live streams begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday (April 15) and go through the weekend. Then, there's going to be a set of encore performances with bonus material — dubbed the Weekend 2 Coachella Curated Livestream — from April 22 to 24.

You'll watch the concerts over at the Coachella YouTube Channel, which has not one but three dedicated streams for the event. This solves the ages-old music festival problem of how to keep track of the many performers going on simultaneously across multiple stages. YouTube Shopping will give fans who saved money on travel the chance to buy merch from big names including Billie Eilish, BROCKHAMPTON and Flume.

YouTube has not published a schedule yet, but Coachella's full lineup can be found here. Prefer the traditional giant poster of increasingly small artist names?

(Image credit: Coachella)

Coachella 2022 lineup

If the above day-by-day version wasn't clear enough, here's the full alphabetical sorted version of the lineup.