How to watch Coachella 2022 online: Start time and date

It's almost (finally) time to watch Coachella online from the comfort of your own couch. Yes, it's also going to be live and in person for the first time in two years after a Covid-19 pandemic-caused hiatus, but we're not going. Are you?
We're staying at home because Couchella is back for all of the folks who (like us) aren't traveling to Indio, CA to spend a long, parched weekend at the Empire Polo Club. And, who could blame you for not going there? Travel is a nightmare these days, and possible last-second cancelations due to the ongoing pandemic gives new meaning to the phrase "card subject to change."
Coachella Dates: The festival streams from Friday (April 15) through Sunday (April 17).
Where: YouTube
Start time: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST on Friday.
We've got the complete Coachella lineup below, but we can't really talk Coachella 2022 without talking about the drama at the top of the bill. Yes, Kanye West (who you can see when you watch The Kardashians online this season) pulled out of his headliner duties less than a month before Coachella 2022 began. Neither the artist now known as Ye nor Coachella organizers Goldenvoice explained the change.
That said? Oh it's obvious. West was vociferous online in his verbal demands that Coachella headliner Billie Eilish apologize to rapper Travis Scott. What did Eilish need to apologize about? Well, on February 5, Eilish halted her performance at Atlanta's stop on the Happier Than Ever tour to help a fan who was having trouble breathing. She then commented "I wait for people to be OK before I keep going," which some may have taken as a shot fired at Scott because of how his Astroworld performance was not halted as ten people died during a situation where the crowd swarmed toward the stage.
West was one of those who perceived this as an insult, as he posted an all-caps rant on his Instagram demanding an apology from Eilish to Scott. He even said he wouldn't perform at Coachella without one. Eilish commented on said post, writing "Literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan."
And that, dear readers, is likely why Ye dropped out. His Coachella day 3 headliner spot was replaced by The Weeknd X Swedish House Mafia.
So, now that you know about the drama at the top of the biggest music festival, here's everything you need to know to watch Coachella online.
How to watch Coachella 2022 online from anywhere
Thankfully, YouTube is the kind of streaming service (or is it a hosting platform?) that makes this all very easy.
Coachella's live streams begin at 7 p.m. ET on Friday (April 15) and go through the weekend. Then, there's going to be a set of encore performances with bonus material — dubbed the Weekend 2 Coachella Curated Livestream — from April 22 to 24.
You'll watch the concerts over at the Coachella YouTube Channel, which has not one but three dedicated streams for the event. This solves the ages-old music festival problem of how to keep track of the many performers going on simultaneously across multiple stages. YouTube Shopping will give fans who saved money on travel the chance to buy merch from big names including Billie Eilish, BROCKHAMPTON and Flume.
YouTube has not published a schedule yet, but Coachella's full lineup can be found here. Prefer the traditional giant poster of increasingly small artist names?
Coachella 2022 lineup
If the above day-by-day version wasn't clear enough, here's the full alphabetical sorted version of the lineup.
- 100 gecs
- 21 Savage
- Adam Port
- Alaina Castillo
- Alec Benjamin
- Ali Gatie
- Altın Gün
- Amber Mark
- AMÉMÉ
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Anitta
- ANNA
- Ari Lennox
- Arlo Parks
- Arooj Aftab
- ARTBAT
- Baby Keem
- BADBADNOTGOOD
- Banda MS
- beabadoobee
- Beach Bunny
- Beach Goons
- Bedouin
- Belly
- Big Sean
- Billie Eilish
- Bishop Briggs
- Black Coffee
- black midi
- BROCKHAMPTON
- Caribou
- Cariño
- Carly Rae Jepsen
- Caroline Polachek
- Channel Tres
- Chelsea Cutler
- Chicano Batman
- Chris Liebing
- City Girls
- Code Orange
- Cole Knight
- Conan Gray
- Cordae
- Crumb
- Cuco
- Current Joys
- Damian Lazarus
- Daniel Caesar
- Danny Elfman
- Daphni
- Dave
- Dear Humans
- Denzel Curry
- Disclosure
- Dixon
- DJ Holographic
- DJ Koze
- DJ Lord
- Doja Cat
- Dom Dolla
- Duck Sauce
- Duke Dumont
- Ed Maverick
- Ela Minus
- Emo Nite
- Emotional Oranges
- EPIK HIGH
- EYEDRESS
- Fatboy Slim
- 88rising's HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER
- FINNEAS
- Floating Points
- Flume
- Fred again..
- Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
- GG Magree
- girl in red
- Giselle Woo & The Night Owls
- Giveon
- Griselda
- Grupo Firme
- Harry Styles
- Hayden James
- Holly Humberstone
- Hot Chip
- IDLES
- Inner Wave
- Isaiah Rashad
- J.I.D
- Jamie xx
- Japanese Breakfast
- Jayda G
- Jean Dawson
- Jessie Reyez
- John Summit
- Joji
- Karol G
- Kim Petras
- King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
- Koffee
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
- L'Impératrice
- Lane 8
- Lawrence
- Layla Benitez
- Lil Baby
- Logic1000
- Lost Kings
- Louis The Child
- Luttrell
- Madeon
- Maggie Rogers
- Måneskin
- Mannequin Pussy
- Mariah the Scientist
- Masego
- Maxo Kream
- Megan Thee Stallion
- MEUTE
- Miane
- Michael Bibi
- MIKA
- Molchat Doma
- Natanael Cano
- Nathy Peluso
- Nicki Nicole
- NIKI
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Olivia O’Brien
- Omar Apollo
- Orville Peck
- Pabllo Vittar
- Paco Osuna
- Peggy Gou
- Phoebe Bridgers
- Pink Sweat$
- Princess Nokia
- PUP
- Purple Disco Machine
- Raveena
- Rich Brian
- Richie Hawtin
- Rina Sawayama
- Role Model
- Run The Jewels
- Sama' Abdulhadi
- Sampa The Great
- Satori
- Skegss
- SLANDER
- slowthai
- Snoh Aalegra
- SOHMI
- Solomun
- Spiritualized
- Steve Lacy
- Still Woozy
- Stromae
- Surf Curse
- Swedish House Mafia (w/ The Weeknd)
- Tchami
- The Avalanches
- The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon
- The Chats
- The Hu
- The Marías
- The Martinez Brothers
- The Regrettes
- The Weeknd (w/ Swedish House Mafia)
- TOKiMONSTA
- Turnstile
- Viagra Boys
- Vince Staples
- VNSSA
- Wallows
- Whipped Cream
- Yard Act
- Yola