How to watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 online tonight from anywhere on Earth

If you're craving white-wine-splashing drama, watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 online — and it starts tonight!

RHOBH is celebrating a decade of friendships, feuds and feisty ladies. Season 10 will feature Garcelle Beauvais, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave. Lisa Vanderpump won't return, however, since she quit the series last year and wasn't even part of the reunion special.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 start time, channel The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premiere starts tonight (April 15) at 8 p.m. Eastern on Bravo.

Garcelle is a new addition to RHOBH and is the show's first black cast member. Sutton Stracke will also join as a friend of the cast.

“[Sutton is] a great addition to the group. She’s fun, she’s full of life, and she’s got some exciting things on the horizon, so we’re all excited to see it,” Dorit told Us magazine. "I love Garcelle. She’s so wonderful. Great spirit, she’s super sweet, she’s fun, she’s funny.”

What else can you expect from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10? Teddi is pregnant with her third child by husband Edwin Arroyave (and it's the first pregnancy for the Real Housewives franchise). Camille Grammer will be back, despite previously asserting that she wouldn't return due to the presence of Kyle. Meanwhile, Dorit is still dealing with the fallout from the lawsuit against her, husband Paul "PK" Kemsley.

Watch a promo for RHOBH season 10:

How to watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills if you're away from home. Watching RHOBH's latest season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premiere in the US

US viewers can watch the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 premiere at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo if they have a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch it on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch RHOBH live on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like Little Fires Everywhere and Handmaid's Tale. It's also got a 1-week free trial. Sling TV is also a great choice and YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

ABC is one of the many channels on Hulu + Live TV, which includes top original programming, including The Handmaid's Tale and the new High Fidelity series. It's also got CBS, FOX, NBC and 24x7 news networks including CNN, FOX News and MSNBC. Hulu's Live TV service is currently offering a 1-week free trial.View Deal

Right now, you can sign up for Sling TV and watch for free during Sling Blue's Happy Hour period from 5 pm to midnight. Sling Blue includes more than 50 channels including Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.View Deal

You can start a 2-week free trial to check out YouTube TV , which has more than 70 channels, including all four major networks — ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage. View Deal

How to watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 in Canada

Canadian fans of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can tune into the season 10 premiere at the same time and day, 10 p.m. on Slice.

How to watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10 in the UK

UK viewers can watch Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiere online at Hayu the day after it airs in the US, on Thursday, April 16. Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also offers RHOBH seasons 1-9 as well as Real Housewives of Orange County and Real Housewives of Atlanta.