How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular online: Time, channel and more

Are you ready for spectacle? Tomorrow, we watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular online to see the iconic fireworks over the New York City skyline, as America celebrates its Independence Day.

And the forecast in NYC for those hours has a small chance of precipitation, annoyingly.

Macy's 4th of July Fireworks details Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular airs tomorrow (Tuesday, July 4) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC (via Sling or Fubo) and streams on Peacock.

This year’s fireworks display will be accompanied by a cavalcade of performances, from the likes of The Roots, Brett Young, Lainey Wilson, Bebe Rexha, Ja Rule, Jazmine Sullivan and LL Cool J. Rutledge Wood (Floor Is Lava and History's Top Gear) and Zuri Hall (Access Hollywood) will co-host.

For those here for the technical marvels in the sky, expect such visual treats as a mile-wide waving American flag with red, white and blue shells, a sunflower ring with crackling pistil shells, effects that mimic a 'stop' sign effects and a new Ghost effect with four alternating colors. The presentation will feature 60,000 total firework shells.

This year's broadcast will also celebrate 'trailblazers' and the voices of younger people. The U.S. Army Field Band will play the show, as will the Dorothy Maynor Sisters from the Harlem School of the Arts.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

Not sure which VPN is right for you?

You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular online in the US

In the U.S., the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular takes place Tuesday (July 4) at 8 p.m. ET. It will air on NBC and stream concurrently on Peacock.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on one of the best cable TV alternatives, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market. And since they're available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast devices, it's not hard to watch them on our picks for the best streaming devices.

How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in the UK

Unfortunately, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular does not seem to be airing or streaming on any UK channels or services. Considering the origin of the holiday, that is perhaps understandable.

How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in Canada

Since Fourth of July is a thorough American holiday, it's no surprise that the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular does not appear to be airing on any Canadian channels.

How to watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular in Australia

Down Under, the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular doesn't seem to be scheduled on any Australian channels.

