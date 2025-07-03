No matter how many times you see a great white shark torpedo itself clean out of the water to turn some poor seal into a cup of takeaway soup, you can't help but marvel at the visceral power. Unfolding across 10 days, "Sharkfest" is a deep dive into the world of these mysterious, ferocious ocean predators, comprising multiple marquee productions, including "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story".

Here's how to watch "Sharkfest" 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.

"Sharkfest" begins on Saturday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

U.S. — Nat Geo via Sling TV / Fubo | From July 6 on Disney Plus / Hulu

"Jaws @ 50" is a two-hour special featuring behind-the-scenes archive footage of the film's production, as well as interviews with Steven Spielberg and a raft of Hollywood heavyweights, including James Cameron, John Williams, Guillermo del Toro, George Lucas, Jordan Peele, Steven Soderbergh and Robert Zemeckis. According to Spielberg, the mechanical shark didn't work 80% of the time, and he was convinced that the film would end his career.

"Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory" sees the filmmaker travel to South Africa to dive with great white shark without a cage, while six-part series "Investigation Shark Attack" invites a panel of scientists to debunk or corroborate popular theories about sharks and break down why they strike.

"Super Shark Highway" is another six-parter, in which two research teams follow the sharks traveling along the southern shark highway and the tropical north, two of Australia's busiest migration routes, where they witness previously undocumented behaviors. And in "Shark Quest: Hunt For The Apex Predator", survivors of close encounters share their harrowing stories, and footage demonstrates how humans can minimize the risk of a shark attack.

Here's everything you need to watch "Sharkfest" online from wherever you are.

Watch 'Sharkfest' 2025 from anywhere

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN

NordVPN deal

How to watch 'Sharkfest' in the U.S. without cable

"Sharkfest" 2025 is a TV event comprising multiple shows across several days.

"Sharkfest" 2025 is a TV event comprising multiple shows across several days. You can tune in from Saturday, July 5 on Nat Geo, and from Sunday, July 6 on Disney Plus and Hulu. On Disney Plus and Hulu, shows will be made available to watch at varying times from Sunday, July 6 to Friday, July 11.

Hulu offers new subscribers a 30-day FREE trial. The Disney Plus and Hulu bundle costs $10.99 per month.

Want to tune in via Nat Geo instead? You can use cord-cutting services like Sling TV or Fubo — more on that below.

The Sling TV Blue plan, starting at $05.99 a month, will let you watch all things "Sharkfest" on National Geographic.

Fubo has a 7-day free trial and has dozens of top channels, including National Geographic, via its $84.99 per month Pro Plan.

How to watch 'Sharkfest' in the U.K.

In the U.K., "Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory" will be available to stream on Sunday, July 6, and "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story" on Friday, July 11, on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus subscriptions in the UK start at £4.99 per month.

They're not strictly a part of "Sharkfest" 2025, but "Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Golf Coast" and "Sharks Gone Viral" are also coming to Disney Plus this month, on Friday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 23 respectively.

How to watch 'Sharkfest' in Australia

"Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory" will be available to stream on Sunday, July 6, and "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story" on Friday, July 11 in Australia, exclusively on Disney Plus.

A Disney Plus subscription costs from $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year in Australia.

They're not techincally on the "Sharkfest" 2025 roster, but "Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Golf Coast" and "Sharks Gone Viral" are also coming to Disney Plus this month, on Friday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 23 respectively.

How to watch 'Sharkfest' in Canada

In Canada, "Sharks Up Close With Bertie Gregory" will be available to stream on Sunday, July 6, and "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story" on Friday, July 11, on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus subscriptions in Canada start at $8.99 per month.

They're not strictly a part of "Sharkfest" 2025, but "Shark Beach With Anthony Mackie: Golf Coast" and "Sharks Gone Viral" are also coming to Disney Plus this month, on Friday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 23 respectively.

"Sharkfest" TV schedule 2025

Saturday, July 5

8 p.m. — Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

9 p.m. — Investigation Shark Attack

10 p.m. — Super Shark Highway

Sunday, July 6

9 p.m. — Investigation Shark Attack

10 p.m. — Super Shark Highway

Monday, July 7

9 p.m. — Investigation Shark Attack

10 p.m. — Super Shark Highway

Tuesday, July 8

9 p.m. — Investigation Shark Attack

10 p.m. — Super Shark Highway

Wednesday, July 9

9 p.m. — Investigation Shark Attack

10 p.m. — Super Shark Highway

Thursday, July 10

9 p.m. — Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

Friday, July 11

9 p.m. — Investigation Shark Attack

10 p.m. — Super Shark Highway

Saturday, July 12

10 p.m. — Sharks of the North

Sunday, July 13

9 p.m. — Shark Quest: Hunt For The Apex Predator

10 p.m. — Shark Quest: Hunt For The Apex Predator

Monday, July 14

9 p.m. — Investigation Shark Attack

10 p.m. — Super Shark Highway

