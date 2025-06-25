How to watch NBA Draft 2025 online: live stream from anywhere in the world

All eyes will be on the Barclays Center in New York this week as the 2025 NBA Draft takes place over two nights for just the second time ever. In total, there will be 59 picks this year, with 30 selections made on night one and the remaining 29 on night two.

Here's how to watch the NBA Draft 2025 from anywhere with a VPN.

2025 NBA Draft live stream: TV channels and dates The NBA Draft 2025 takes place on Wednesday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET and Thursday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

• U.S. — Sling TV (ESPN/ABC)

• Canada — TSN+

• Unblock streams — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

For the first time in franchise history, the Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery, despite having only a 1.8 percent chance of securing the No. 1 overall pick. The Mavs defeated the long odds in the lottery and are now in a prime position to select Duke All-American forward Cooper Flagg.

Rutgers guard Dylan Harper is another baller in high demand and it seems likely that the San Antonio Spurs will take full advantage of their second-overall pick by selecting the 19-year-old. However, there are still question marks over Harper’s teammate Ace Bailey, who is now widely projected to be selected outside of the top five.

Another intriguing storyline will be what the Brooklyn Nets do as they have the most picks with five, including four in the first round. They’ll want to make these count after a disastrous season that saw them win just 26 games in the Eastern Conference.

Other names to look out for in the first round are VJ Edgecombe, Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson, Jeremiah Fears and Khaman Maluach, all of whom are expected to be snapped up early.

Here's everything you need to know to watch 2025 NBA Draft live streams online and from anywhere.

How to watch NBA Draft 2024 live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S. the NBA Draft airs on ABC and ESPN on Wednesday, June 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET, while the second night of the draft on Thursday, June 27 (8 p.m. ET) will only air on ESPN.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package or an antenna, you can get all of those TV channels through a cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is our top pick. Its Orange plan gets you both ABC and ESPN for $45.99/month (50% off your first month).

How to watch the 2025 NBA Draft from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the draft on your subscriptions?

You can still watch your usual NBA Draft live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software makes your devices appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

So it's ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. NordVPN is best and our NordVPN review explains why.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Right now, new subscribers can also get an Amazon gift card worth up to $50. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Can I watch NBA Draft live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports holds the rights to NBA basketball in the U.K., but unfortunately, it doesn't seem like it will be showing the NBA Draft.

However, if you're an American in the U.K. when the draft takes place, you can use NordVPN to watch on ABC/ESPN as if you were back at home.

How to watch 2025 NBA Draft live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Coverage of the 2025 NBA Draft is on TSN. If you don't have that network as part of your cable plan, you can subscribe to its streaming service instead. TSN+ costs $8/month or $80/year.

Outside the Great White North and struggling to access your subscription? You could use a VPN to help you access an NBA Draft stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch NBA Draft live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the 2025 NBA Draft will be broadcast on ESPN which is available via streaming service Kayo Sports.

Plans start from $30/month but you can also get a 7-day FREE trial (or your first month for $1) for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Remember, if you're outside Oz but want to watch the draft then use NordVPN to catch both days.

2025 NBA Draft order

Round 1 (Picks 1–30)

Dallas Mavericks

San Antonio Spurs

Philadelphia 76ers

Charlotte Hornets

Utah Jazz

Washington Wizards

New Orleans Pelicans

Brooklyn Nets

Toronto Raptors

Phoenix Suns (from Houston)

Portland Trail Blazers

Chicago Bulls

Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento)

San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta)

Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami/LA Clippers)

Memphis Grizzlies (via Orlando)

Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit/New York/OKC/Houston)

Washington Wizards (via Memphis)

Brooklyn Nets (via Milwaukee/New York/Detroit/Portland/New Orleans)

Miami Heat (via Golden State)

Utah Jazz (via Minnesota)

Atlanta Hawks (via LA Lakers/New Orleans)

New Orleans Pelicans (via Indiana)

Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA Clippers)

Orlando Magic (via Denver)

Brooklyn Nets (via New York)

Brooklyn Nets (via Houston)

Boston Celtics

Phoenix Suns (via Cleveland/Utah)

LA Clippers (via Oklahoma City)

Round 2 (Picks 31–59)

Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah)

Boston Celtics (via Washington/Detroit/Brooklyn)

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets (via New Orleans/San Antonio/Phoenix/Memphis)

Philadelphia 76ers

Brooklyn Nets

Detroit Pistons (via Toronto/Dallas/San Antonio)

San Antonio Spurs

Toronto Raptors (via Portland/Sacramento)

Washington Wizards (via Phoenix)

Golden State Warriors (via Miami/Brooklyn/Indiana)

Sacramento Kings (via Chicago/San Antonio)

Utah Jazz (via Dallas)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chicago Bulls (via Sacramento)

Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks (via Detroit/Washington)

Memphis Grizzlies (via Golden State/Washington/Brooklyn)

Cleveland Cavaliers (via Milwaukee)

New York Knicks (via Memphis/OKC/Boston)

LA Clippers (via Minnesota/Atlanta/Houston)

Phoenix Suns (via Denver/Charlotte/Minnesota)

Utah Jazz (via LA Clippers/LA Lakers)

Indiana Pacers

LA Lakers

Memphis Grizzlies (via Houston)

Orlando Magic (via Boston)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Phoenix Suns (via OKC/Atlanta/Houston)

More from Tom's Guide