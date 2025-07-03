How to watch Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 online — live stream, TV channel, Joey Chestnut time

Prepare the dogs — Joey Chestnut is back! After his controversial omission from last year's Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest, the world's most famous eating machine returns to Coney Island. Here we explain how to watch Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN.

Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025: date and streaming options The Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 live stream takes place on Friday, July 4.

► Time: Women's competition from 10:45 a.m. ET / 7:45 a.m. PT | Men's competition from 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN2/3 via Sling TV or Fubo

• Canada — TSN+

• Australia — ESPN2 / Kayo Sports (free trial)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

A record 16-time winner of the famous hot dog eating competition, Joey Chestnut was banned from last year's event after signing a sponsorship deal with a vegetarian food manufacturer. Now he's back and looking to reclaim the Mustard Yellow Belt he first won way back in 2007. ESPN3 will have an iso camera of Chestnut at 12:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

Before he and his fellow male competitors get the chance to stuff their faces, it's the women's turn. Other than in 2021 when she was pregnant, Miki Sudo has an unbroken run of 10 wins since 2014. And she just keeps improving — she set a new world record of 51 dogs in 10 minutes at last year's event. ESPN3 will have an iso camera of Sido at 11 a.m. ET on Friday.

Can Chestnut top the 76 dogs he managed to munch in 2021? Find out with our guide on how to watch Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 online and no matter where in the world you are this Independence Day.

How to watch Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 online in the U.S.

Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 will be shown thanks to ESPN on TV in the U.S. Coverage starts from 10:45 a.m. ET with the women's competition on ESPN3. The men's contest featuring Joey Chestnut starts at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

If you don't already have access to those ESPN channels on your cable plan, they're also available in the line-ups of a good few of our picks for the best streaming services. That includes Sling TV, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV.

How to watch Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the famous eating contest on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

How to watch Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 in Canada

Coverage of the 2025 Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest is being streamed on the TSN+ platform north of the border from 12 p.m. ET. A subscription costs $8/month or $80/year.

Outside Canada and struggling to access your subscription? You could use a VPN to help you access the stream from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 in Australia

Aussies will find live coverage of Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest on ESPN2 via Foxtel, which has a one-hour show at 2 a.m. AEST on in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports will also be showing streams with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $30/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial (or your first month for $1) for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.

Can I watch Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest 2025 in the U.K?

Unfortunately, Nathan's 4th July Hot Dog Eating Contest doesn't appear in any channel listings in the U.K. Highlights are likely to appear on video platforms like YouTube after the event, but you won't be able to watch live.

U.S. viewers spending the holiday across the Atlantic can still tune in as they usually would by using a VPN, such as NordVPN. Discover more above.

