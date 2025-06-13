Welcome to season 250+ of "Trooping the Colour". See below for more history but this event remains the same as it has ever been in living memory...

Here's how to watch "Trooping the Colour" 2025 online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

It is an exercise in pomp and pageantry believed to have been first performed during the reign of King Charles II (1660 to 1685). In 1748 it was decided that this parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign. It became an annual event after George III became King in 1760.

Guards taking part are drawn from the regiments of the Sovereign’s Household Troops and has become the practice for Regiments of Foot Guards to 'troop' their 'colour' in turn (see below for explanation of the name).

The event ends with an RAF flypast in front of members of the royal family assembled on the balcony at Buckingham Palace.

Read on to find out how to watch "Trooping the Colour" 2025 online, on TV and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Trooping the Colour' 2025 for FREE in the U.K.

"Trooping the Colour" 2025 airs on Saturday, January 14 on BBC One from 10.30 am BST to 1.10 pm BST with highlights on BBC Two at 7 p.m. BST. It is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer. You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Trooping the Colour' 2025 from abroad

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Trooping the Colour" 2025 should be available to Brits no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you find yourself. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to BBC iPlayer to watch "Trooping the Colour" 2025 online and on-demand.

Can I watch 'Trooping the Colour' 2025 in the United States?

Unfortunately, "Trooping the Colour" 2025 is not available to stream in the U.S. but in the past there has been a live feed on YouTube.

However, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can catch the show for free much earlier by using a VPN such as NordVPN, choosing U.K. from the list and selecting BBC iPlayer.

Watch 'Trooping the Colour' 2025 online and on-demand in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K. then you can catch "Trooping the Colour" 2025 on Saturday, January 14 on BBC One from 10.30 am BST to 1.10 pm BST with highlights on BBC Two at 7 p.m. BST. It is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

You don't have to miss it if you a Brit exiled abroad because you can unblock BBC iPlayer with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Trooping the Colour' 2025 online or on TV in Canada?

As with the U.S., "Trooping the Colour" 2025 is not available to stream live in Canada.

However, if you are visiting the Great White North for work or on vacation you can catch the show on your own domestic streaming platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'Trooping the Colour' 2025 online in Australia?

At the time of writing there has been no announcement about where "Trooping the Colour" 2025 will be broadcast in Australia but fans of such things have been able to watch the proceedings on Seven and 7plus, ABC and SBS in the past.

Brit working in Oz? You can catch the show on the BBC you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch "Trooping the Colour" 2025 online in New Zealand?

There are currently no plans to air "Trooping the Colour" 2025 in New Zealand but if you are a Brit currently there for work or vacation you can catch the show on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Trooping the Colour' 2025 - Cast

King Charles

Queen Camilla

Prince William

Princess Kate

Prince George

Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis

Prince Edward

Duchess Sophie Wessex

Princess Anne

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

Number 7 Company Coldstream Guards

'Trooping the Colour' 2025 - Order of events

10:30am – The Horse Guard Parade

12:25pm – Royal Family to return to Buckingham Palace

12:55pm – Royal Family to assemble on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

1:00pm – Royal flypast by the RAF

'Trooping the Colour' 2025 - FAQ

Why is it called "Trooping the Colour"? 'Colours' was the name given to the flags representing the different regiments in the British Army. The purpose was to help soldiers spot their unit on the battlefield and therefore it was important to know which colours belonged to which regiment, so they needed to be regularly displayed. Officers would then march up and down in front of the troops (this is called 'trooping'), waving their flags (or 'colours'), so everyone could see which flags belonged to which regiment.

How many will take part in "Trooping the Colour"? Over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians

