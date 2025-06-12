How to watch Trump's Military Parade: live stream the US Army 250th anniversary march from anywhere

Saturday, June 14 marks 250 years since the foundation of the US Army. It's also Donald Trump's 79th birthday. President Trump has pushed for a military parade since 2017, when he attended Bastille Day with Emmanuel Macron, but insists that this event is purely for the US Army's benefit. However, no such parades have been ordered for the Navy, which marks its 250th anniversary on October 13, or the Marines, which will hit the same milestone on November 10.

Here's how to watch Trump's Military Parade online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE.

Trump's Military Parade streaming details Trump's Military Parade takes place on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

► Time: 6:30 p.m. ET / 3:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. AEST (Sunday)

• WATCH FREE — ABC News / CBS News (U.S.)

• U.S. — CNN / Fox News via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

It's been 34 years since a major military parade was held in Washington, D.C.. The year was 1991, George H.W. Bush was president, and it symbolized the end of the first Gulf War. A military parade of this scale during peacetime is unprecedented, though Trump is framing this as a US Army recruitment drive.

Conservative estimates suggest the parade will cost up to $45 million and the subsequent road repairs another $16 million, which has provoked criticism from both sides of the aisle, especially as the Trump administration has made drastic cuts to public health, education and social welfare through the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), spearheaded until recently by Elon Musk.

Some 6,600 soldiers will participate in the parade, dressed in US Army uniforms past, present and future, while 26 M1A1 Abrams tanks, 27 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, two World War II-era Sherman tanks and a World War I-era Renault tank will patrol the the capital, from Constitution Avenue near the Lincoln Memorial to the Ellipse that neighbors the White House. 16 Black Hawks will be amongst the 50 aircraft that fly overhead.

Read on as we explain how to watch Trump's Military Parade from anywhere in the world, including free live streams.

How to watch Trump's Military Parade for free

There are a couple of ways to watch Trump's Military Parade for free. In the U.S., it will be streamed ABC News and CBS News.

Away from home? You may not be able to watch the event like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Trump's Military Parade for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Trump's Military Parade from anywhere

Overseas? If you find that free coverage of Trump's Military Parade is being geo-blocked where you are, there is a way around this — using a VPN. The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 76% off NordVPN with this deal and if you purchase a two-year plan get a FREE Amazon gift card included (US & Canadian residents only)

How to watch Trump's Military Parade in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Trump's Military Parade will be broadcast on some but not all of the major networks. If you don't have cable, Sling TV is a great cable-replacement option, giving you streaming access to a slew of live news channels:

Sling TV is one of the best cable alternatives around. Its Sling Blue package includes CNN and FOX News – plus NBC, ABC, USA and more. Plans start at $50.99/month and you can cancel any time. Get 50% off your first month of Sling TV.

CNN, Fox News, ABC News, CBS News and NBC News have confirmed they will provide dedicated Trump's Military Parade coverage.

As mentioned above, both ABC News and CBS News are available to live stream for free.

If you've cut the cord, don't worry about missing out on your preferred coverage. You can watch CNN and Fox News via a cable TV alternative, such as our favorites Sling and Fubo.

Sling carries CNN on all of its plans, while CNN and Fox News, along with NBC, ABC and USA, are available through Sling Blue, though ABC is only available in select locations. Fubo offers all of the channels listed above.

They're also available on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Traveling outside the U.S.? Follow your preferred coverage from anywhere in the world by using NordVPN.

How to watch Trump's Military Parade in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

CNN is the only news channel in the U.K. that viewers will be able to watch dedicated coverage of Trump's Military Parade on. It starts at 11 p.m. BST.

The BBC won't have special programming, but Trump's Military Parade will be covered as a story on the BBC News Channel. You can watch it for free on BBC iPlayer, but remember that you need to be a licence fee payer.

Similarly, Sky News will lump Trump's Military Parade in with current affairs, and you can watch the channel for free on YouTube.

If you're currently on holiday in the U.K. from the U.S., one of the best VPN services will help tap into your FREE home coverage of Trump's Military Parade. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Trump's Military Parade in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Trump's Military Parade hasn't warranted dedicated round-the-clock coverage from Canadian networks. However, if your cable package includes CNN, you can tap into its programming from 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Alternatively, you can catch up with everything that's going down in Washington via your preferred news show.

RSBN will also broadcast the parade for free on their Youtube channel.

Traveling outside Canada for work or on vacation and want to access this coverage at home? Don't panic. Just use one of the best VPN services, like NordVPN.

How to watch Trump's Military Parade in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Again, Trump's Military Parade isn't getting any special coverage in Australia.

If you have CNN as part of your cable package, you'll be able to tune into its dedicated coverage from 8 a.m. AEST. Otherwise you'll be limited to standard news reporting.

Overseas and keen to watch through one of these services? You'll find that you can't due to geo-restrictions. To get around these you'll need a service like NordVPN to stream as if you were back home Down Under.

Trump's Military Parade schedule of events

9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. — Festival on the National Mall

6:30-7:30 p.m. — Trump's Military Parade

7:30 p.m. — Fireworks show



(All times ET)

More from Tom's Guide