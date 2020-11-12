How to watch Law & Order: SVU season 22 online: Premiere date, cast, trailer and more

Law & Order: SVU season 22 start time, channel Law & Order: SVU season 22 premieres Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. It airs weekly on Thursdays.

Olivia Benson is back on the case. It's almost time to watch Law & Order: SVU season 22 online. The long-running NBC drama returns and as usual, it's ripping right from the headlines. The season 22 premiere episode addresses the COVID-19 pandemic and police brutality.

The Law & Order: SVU season 22 premiere finds Benson (Mariska Hargitay), Tutuola (Ice T) and the rest of the squad wearing masks and getting temperature checks. They're also called upon to solve an assault in Central Park, which requires them to grapple with their own blind spots about race as well as deal with a community that is losing trust in the police.

As showrunner Warren Leight told TV Line, "Throughout the episode, and the season, we’ll be looking at how explicit and implicit bias shape the criminal justice system, and also at how public scrutiny and anger, and internal conflicts, affect our squad."

Here is everything to know about how to watch Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 22 online.

How to watch Law & Order: SVU season 22 from anywhere on Earth

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Law & Order: SVU season 22 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

ExpressVPN offers fast connection times and access to more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to watch Law & Order: SVU season 22 in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch the Law & Order: SVU season 22 premiere episode Thursday, Nov. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

We recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market. Another good option is NBCUniversal's own streaming service, Peacock.

Sling TV offers a three-day free trial. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC and Fox (in select cities), AMC, Bravo, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.

Fubo.TV is an alternative to cable. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming network. The ad-supported Free tier comes with over 7,500 hours of content, while Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month) lets you stream new episodes of current shows the next day.

How to watch Law & Order: SVU season 22 in the UK

Bad news, Brits. Law & Order: SVU season 22 doesn't yet have a premiere date in the UK. When it does, it will air on Sky Witness.

For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Law & Order: SVU season 22 in Canada

Canadians can tune into Law & Order: SVU season 22 at the same time as Americans, every Thursday at 9 p.m. on CTV.

Law & Order: SVU season 22 trailer

The promo for the Law & Order: SVU season 22 premiere episode rips from headlines that occurred several months ago. The story seems to be a version of an incident in New York City's Central Park, when a white woman called the police on an black birdwatcher.

Law & Order: SVU season 22 cast

The cast of Law & Order: SVU is led by star Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson, the commanding officer of the Manhattan Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, which operates out of the 16th precinct.

Other SVU cast members include: