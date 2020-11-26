How to watch Black Beauty on Disney Plus: Release date, trailer and cast

Black Beauty on Disney Plus: release date, cast Release date: November 27 (3 a.m. ET)

Cast: Mackenzie Foy, Kate Winslet, Claire Forlani, Iain Glen, Fern Deacon

Director: Ashley Avis

Run time: 109 minutes

Families looking for a movie to watch this holiday weekend can watch Black Beauty on Disney Plus. The classic story from Anna Sewell’s 1877 novel has been adapted into films before but this modern reimagining takes place in the present day.

In Black Beauty 2020, the titular wild horse (voiced by Kate Winslet) is born in the American West, then cruelly rounded up away from her family. She's brought to a ranch, where she meets a spirited teenage girl Jo Green (Mackenzie Foy). Beauty and Jo forge an unbreakable bond that sustains them both when they are separated.

Black Beauty is a tear-jerking tale of two sensitive souls who both experience tragedy but find comfort, inspiration and love from the other. It also deals with animal cruelty, as Beauty faces mistreatment from some of her owners.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Black Beauty on Disney Plus. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Black Beauty in the US, Canada and the UK

Black Beauty 2020 will be released exclusively on Disney Plus this Friday, November 27.

Disney Plus is available in the US, Canada, UK and western Europe.

Disney Plus offers a very affordable $6.99 standalone package — which gives you the whole Disney vault of classics like Frozen, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian and Disney Family Singalong. There's also a $12.99 bundle that includes Hulu and ESPN Plus, which could be used as a cable TV alternative.View Deal

Black Beauty cast

The Black Beauty cast is led by Kate Winslet as the voice of Beauty the horse and Mackenzie Foy as Jo Green, a 17-year-old girl who goes to live with her uncle on his ranch.

Other cast members include: