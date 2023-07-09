How to watch 2023 MLB Home Run Derby live streams online: Time, channel and more

Long ball season's biggest night is back when for the 2023 Home Run Derby live stream. This year's festivities should continues the popularity of the previous editions, which were enhanced by the play clock and new class of dinger-slammers — and you can watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby from anywhere with a VPN.

MLB 2023 Home Run Derby time, channel Date: Monday (July 9)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S.: ESPN via Sling or Fubo

In Canada: SportsNet

Watch anywhere: via ExpressVPN

The Derby has a tournament format with the Chicago White Sox's (1) Luis Robert Jr. up against (8) Adley Rutschman of the Orioles. The winner of that duel will face the winner of (4) Adolis García of the Rangers vs. (5) Randy Arozarena of the Rays.

The other half of the bracket puts two-time champ (2) Pete Alonso of the Mets vs. (7) Julio Rodríguez of the Mariners. The winning batsman there faces the winner of (3) Mookie Betts vs. (6) Vladimir Guerrero Jr..

Alonso may not be the No. 1 seed, but he's the favorite of many.

The MLB Home Run Derby follows the 2023 MLB Draft, and Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game comes next. Here's everything we know about how to watch the 2023 Home Run Derby, with some of the best cable TV alternatives.

How to watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby online from anywhere on Earth

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, and you can't watch ESPN, and are unable to follow your favorite squad's future. Live streams are still possible in your new neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN , which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby streams in the US

If you have cable, you'll be able to easily watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby easily. Coverage begins on Monday (July 10) on ESPN starting at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Cut the cord? You can get ESPN on Sling TV Orange ($40 per month, and $15 to start) and fubo ($75 per month with a 7-day free trial), two of the best cable TV alternatives.

ESPN is also available on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and many channels that have MLB live streams, Fubo is one of the top streaming services overall. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which starts at $55 as getting only one half ($40 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.

How to watch the Home Run Derby in Canada: Where to watch online

In Canada, SportsNet has the MLB Draft. It will air on SN, with coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Can you watch the 2023 MLB Home Run Derby in the UK or Australia?

Previous years saw BT Sport host many an MLB event, but it's unclear if that will happen this year.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £29x Monthly Pass.

Looking to watch down under? We'd bet you can watch on Kayo Sports and Foxtel via ESPN.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.