MLB All-Star Game live streams 2023: How to watch online — Time, channel and more

With rosters and (now) starting pitchers, we're closer to watching the 2023 MLB All-Star Game online than before. For the American league, the New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.85 ERA for the season) is starting, while the Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen (11-3, 3.04 ERA) opposes.

2023 MLB All-Star Game time, channel Date: Tuesday (July 11)

Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST / 11 a.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S.: FOX via Sling Blue or Fubo

In Canada: SportsNet

Watch anywhere: via ExpressVPN

This is Cole's first time starting in the mid-season event, following five previous appearances. Gallen's 11 wins leads the majors right now, and the NL faithful better hope that he can get them started on the right foot.

That's because the American League's representatives have won the last nine All-Star Games. The AL squad will be managed by Astros manager Dusty Baker, while the NL team is managed by the Phillies' Rob Thomson.

A win here by the American League will leave them one shy of the record set by the National League in a streak that went from 1972 to 1982.

Here's everything we know about how to watch the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, with some of the best cable TV alternatives.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game online from anywhere on Earth

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, and you can't watch FOX, and are unable to follow the big game. Live streams are still possible in your neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN , which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game streams in the US

If you have cable, you'll be able to easily watch the MLB All-Star Game easily. Coverage begins on Tuesday (July 11) on FOX at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Cut the cord? You can get ESPN on Sling TV Blue ($40 per month, and $15 to start) and fubo ($75 per month with a 7-day free trial), two of the best cable TV alternatives.

FOX is also available on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream. Of those, MLB Network is only on DirecTV Stream's $100 and up plans.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and many channels that have MLB live streams, Fubo is one of the top streaming services overall. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which starts at $55 as getting only one half ($40 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.

How to watch the MLB All-Star Game in Canada: Where to watch online

In Canada, SportsNet has the MLB All-Star Game. It will air on SN with coverage beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Can you watch the MLB All-Star Game in the UK or Australia?

Previous years saw BT Sport host the MLB All-Star Game, but it's unclear if that will happen this year.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £29x Monthly Pass.

Looking to watch down under? There's a chance Kayo Sports and Foxtel will have the game.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.