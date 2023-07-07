How to watch 2023 MLB Draft online: Time, channel and more

Pittsburgh is already on the clock when you watch the 2023 MLB Draft online this Sunday night. The Pirates hold the No. 1 overall pick, and could easily pick up the LSU Tigers' outfielder Dylan Crews.

The No. 2 pick is expected to be Crews' teammate Paul Skenes, a right-handed pitcher. There's a chance The Nationals, who have the No. 2 pick, could go for Wyatt Langford, the hot bat-holding outfielder out of Florida, though.

After those two teams, the Detroit Tigers, Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins complete the top 5, in that order. Outfielders are on the tops of most prognosticators' draft boards.

The MLB Draft precedes Monday's Home Run Derby, and then Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game, so without further ado, here's everything we know about how to watch the 2023 MLB Draft, with some of the best cable TV alternatives.

How to watch the MLB Draft online from anywhere on Earth

OK, somehow you're travelling right now, and you can't watch ESPN or MLB Network, and are unable to follow your favorite squad's future. Live streams are still possible in your new neck of the woods, though — because with a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN , which offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

How to watch the MLB Draft streams in the US

If you have cable, you'll be able to easily watch the MLB Draft's earliest rounds easily. Coverage begins on Sunday (July 9), with coverage of Rounds 1 and 2 on ESPN and the MLB Network — starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

MLB.com hosts the later rounds, with rounds 3 through 10 on Monday at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT, with Rounds 11 through 20 on Tuesday at the same time.

Cut the cord? You can get ESPN on Sling TV Orange ($40 per month, and $15 to start) and fubo ($75 per month with a 7-day free trial), two of the best cable TV alternatives, and MLB Network is available in add-ons ($8 on Fubo, $11 for Sling TV)

ESPN is also available on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream. Of those, MLB Network is only on DirecTV Stream's $100 and up plans.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with ESPN, and many channels that have MLB live streams, Fubo is one of the top streaming services overall. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

One of the best options for watching nationally-broadcast MLB action is the Sling TV Blue + Orange package, which starts at $55 as getting only one half ($40 per month) will have you losing out on some of the major networks: ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports and TBS. For another $10 per month, you can get the MLB Network tacked on, along with ESPNEWS, NBA TV, the NHL Network, and more. Local FOX and NBC affiliates are included.

How to watch the MLB Draft in Canada: Where to watch online

In Canada, TSN has the MLB Draft. It will air on TSN2 with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Later rounds may not be available in Canada, per the TV schedules we've seen.

Can you watch the MLB Draft in the UK or Australia?

Previous years saw BT Sport host the MLB Draft, but it's unclear if that will happen this year.

Don't have BT on your current package? You can get it directly with the £29x Monthly Pass.

Looking to watch down under? There's a chance Kayo Sports and Foxtel will have the draft via ESPN.

Kayo offers a 7-day free trial, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.