How to reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 early

Before it even officially announces the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung is already turning up the hype, allow you make a reservation for ordering the upcoming foldable. Not only can eager fans reserve the handset, but they can trade up to two devices to be one of the first to flip open the phone after its expected debut on August 11.
Below is everything you need to know on how to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3.
- These are the best Samsung phones out right now
- Samsung Galaxy Unpacked preview: Everything Samsung could announce
- Plus: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 price reportedly leaked — and it’s not good news
How to reserve Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
To put your name down and reserve a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, head on over to the phone maker's reservation website. There, you will be asked to put your name, email and zip code. You can also put down your phone number for text message alerts.
After filling out the information, you'll be taken to another page where you can check device trade-in eligibility. Only devices from Samsung, Apple, Google, LG and Motorola are eligible. Sorry OnePlus 9 owners.
It will also be possible to trade in either Samsung, Apple or Microsoft branded tablets. Smartwatches from Samsung and Apple are eligible as well. Trade-in prices are still not known.
Samsung has also set up financing options through Affirm or Samsung Financing. If you'd like to finance your Galaxy Z Flip 3, then process the information now to be ready when pre-orders go live.
And yeah, that's pretty much it. That's how you put your name down to be one of the first to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reservation perks
Putting your name down on the reservation website doesn't guarantee you a spot. But you will be toward the front of the line once the phone is announced and pre-orders begin. If you do get in, you'll be able to cash in on extra incentives and rewards.
Samsung is claiming that it's offering the "highest online instant trade-in values" in the U.S. Those who do trade in can get up to an extra $100 trade-in credit.
What's cool is that customers can also trade in up to two devices toward the Z Fold 3. We can't think of another phone manufacturer offering such a program. Samsung is usually overly generous to its U.S. customers who reserve phones ahead of launch. For example, earlier this year it was possible to get up to $700 in trade-in credit toward the Galaxy S21. That required trading in high-end handsets like the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 or the iPhone 12. If trading in the right devices, we wouldn't be surprised if some customers get over $1,000 in trade-in credit.
Also included when you sign up is an additional 12 months of Samsung Care Plus, though it's not exactly free. That perk does require customers to sign up for a two year Samsung Care Plus plan; Samsung tacks on another 12 months for three years of coverage. Considering the fragility of foldable phones, it might not be a bad idea to sign up for coverage.
Samsung is also promising an "extra special offer," which we assume will be a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for free, or at a discounted rate.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 eligible trade-in devices
Samsung Phones
- Galaxy S21
- Galaxy S21Plus
- Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Fold2
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy Z Flip 5G
- Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition
- Galaxy A21
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy Z Fold
- Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- Galaxy S20 Plus
- Galaxy S20
- S20 FE
- Galaxy Note 10 Plus
- Galaxy Note 10 5G
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy S10 Plus
- Galaxy S10 5G
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10e
- Galaxy Note 9
- Galaxy S9 Plus
- Galaxy S9
- Galaxy Note 8
- Galaxy S8 Plus
- Galaxy S8
- Galaxy S8 Active
- Galaxy S7 Edge
- Galaxy S7
- Galaxy S7 Active
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A51 5G
- Galaxy A51
Samsung Tablets
- Tab S7 Plus
- Tab S7
- Tab S6
- Tab S5e
- Tab S4
- Tab S3
- Tab A 10.1 with Pen
- Galaxy Book 12
- Tab A 10.5
- Tab A 10.1
- Tab A 9.7
- Tab A 8.0
- Tab S2 9.7
- Tab S2 8.0
Samsung Wearables
- Gear Fit2
- Galaxy Watch Active
- Galaxy Watch
- Galaxy Watch Active2
- Gear S3
- Gear Sport
Apple Phones
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11
- iPhone XS Max
- iPhone XS
- iPhone X
- iPhone XR
- iPhone 8 Plus
- iPhone 8
- iPhone 7 Plus
- iPhone 7
- iPhone 6S Plus
- iPhone 6S
Apple Tablets
- iPad Pro 12.9
- iPad Pro 11
- iPad Pro 10.5
- iPad Pro 9.7
- iPad 9.7
- iPad Air 2
- iPad Air
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch 3
- Apple Watch 4
- Apple Watch 5
Microsoft Tablets
- Surface Pro i7
- Surface Pro 6
- Surface Pro i5
- Surface go
Google Phones
- Pixel 5
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2
LG Phones
- LG G7 ThingQ
- LG G8
- LG G8X ThinQ
- LG K51
- LG Stylo 6
- LG V30
- LG V35
- LG V40
- LG V50 ThinQ
- LG V60 ThinQ
- LG V60 ThinQ 5G
- LG Velvet 5G
- LG Wing 5G
Motorola Phones
- Moto Razr 5G
- Moto Edge Plus
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G7
- Moto G7 Power
- Moto Razr
- Moto Z3
- Moto Z3 Play
- Moto Z4