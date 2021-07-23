How to reserve your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 early

Before it even officially announces the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung is already turning up the hype, allow you make a reservation for ordering the upcoming foldable. Not only can eager fans reserve the handset, but they can trade up to two devices to be one of the first to flip open the phone after its expected debut on August 11.

Below is everything you need to know on how to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

How to reserve Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

To put your name down and reserve a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, head on over to the phone maker's reservation website. There, you will be asked to put your name, email and zip code. You can also put down your phone number for text message alerts.

After filling out the information, you'll be taken to another page where you can check device trade-in eligibility. Only devices from Samsung, Apple, Google, LG and Motorola are eligible. Sorry OnePlus 9 owners.

It will also be possible to trade in either Samsung, Apple or Microsoft branded tablets. Smartwatches from Samsung and Apple are eligible as well. Trade-in prices are still not known.

Samsung has also set up financing options through Affirm or Samsung Financing. If you'd like to finance your Galaxy Z Flip 3, then process the information now to be ready when pre-orders go live.

And yeah, that's pretty much it. That's how you put your name down to be one of the first to get a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 reservation perks

Putting your name down on the reservation website doesn't guarantee you a spot. But you will be toward the front of the line once the phone is announced and pre-orders begin. If you do get in, you'll be able to cash in on extra incentives and rewards.

Samsung is claiming that it's offering the "highest online instant trade-in values" in the U.S. Those who do trade in can get up to an extra $100 trade-in credit.

What's cool is that customers can also trade in up to two devices toward the Z Fold 3. We can't think of another phone manufacturer offering such a program. Samsung is usually overly generous to its U.S. customers who reserve phones ahead of launch. For example, earlier this year it was possible to get up to $700 in trade-in credit toward the Galaxy S21. That required trading in high-end handsets like the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 or the iPhone 12. If trading in the right devices, we wouldn't be surprised if some customers get over $1,000 in trade-in credit.

Also included when you sign up is an additional 12 months of Samsung Care Plus, though it's not exactly free. That perk does require customers to sign up for a two year Samsung Care Plus plan; Samsung tacks on another 12 months for three years of coverage. Considering the fragility of foldable phones, it might not be a bad idea to sign up for coverage.

Samsung is also promising an "extra special offer," which we assume will be a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for free, or at a discounted rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 eligible trade-in devices

Samsung Phones

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21Plus

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition

Galaxy A21

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A11

Galaxy Z Fold

Galaxy Note 20 5G

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 Plus

Galaxy S20

S20 FE

Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Galaxy Note 10 5G

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy S10 Plus

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy Note 9

Galaxy S9 Plus

Galaxy S9

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S8 Plus

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8 Active

Galaxy S7 Edge

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 Active

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A51

Samsung Tablets

Tab S7 Plus

Tab S7

Tab S6

Tab S5e

Tab S4

Tab S3

Tab A 10.1 with Pen

Galaxy Book 12

Tab A 10.5

Tab A 10.1

Tab A 9.7

Tab A 8.0

Tab S2 9.7

Tab S2 8.0

Samsung Wearables

Gear Fit2

Galaxy Watch Active

Galaxy Watch

Galaxy Watch Active2

Gear S3

Gear Sport

Apple Phones

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone SE

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone X

iPhone XR

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 6S

Apple Tablets

iPad Pro 12.9

iPad Pro 11

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad Pro 9.7

iPad 9.7

iPad Air 2

iPad Air

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 3

Apple Watch 4

Apple Watch 5

Microsoft Tablets

Surface Pro i7

Surface Pro 6

Surface Pro i5

Surface go

Google Phones

Pixel 5

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 2

LG Phones

LG G7 ThingQ

LG G8

LG G8X ThinQ

LG K51

LG Stylo 6

LG V30

LG V35

LG V40

LG V50 ThinQ

LG V60 ThinQ

LG V60 ThinQ 5G

LG Velvet 5G

LG Wing 5G

Motorola Phones