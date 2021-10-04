How to preorder the Apple Watch 7 — date and how to get yours

Apple Watch 7 preorders will begin this week. The new wearable, which features a bigger display and faster processor, will be available for preorder starting Friday, October 8 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). The watch will be available in stores the following Friday, October 15.

The Apple Watch 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, which is a small departure from its predecessor's 40mm and 45mm sizes. The display borders on the Apple Watch 7 are also noticeably smaller, which makes the Series 7's screen up to 20% larger than the Series 6 and 50% larger than the Series 3. According to Apple, the Series 7 is up to 70% brighter.

In terms of pricing, the Apple Watch 7 starts at $399 for the GPS/41mm model or $429 for the GPS/45mm model. Apple hasn't confirmed pricing for the LTE/41mm model, but it's expected to start at $499, whereas the LTE/45mm model will sell for $529. If you're interested in discounts on previous-gen models, we expect Apple Watch deals will drop further in price once Series 7 preorders begin.

Apple Watch 7 preorders

Apple Watch 7 preorders start October 8. The new watch comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes. It features a larger/brighter display, better durability (IPX6 certification), and up to 33% faster charging. View Deal