Apple Watch 7 prices — here’s what each model costs

The Apple Watch 7 is going up for pre-orders today, but somehow Apple's still not told the world the specific prices. Fortunately, a leaker has stepped in to provide the missing info.

Front Page Tech's Jon Prosser has published a list of prices for all the different Apple Watch 7 models, citing "sources familiar with the matter." It's unusual that Apple has yet to make any official details public, but for now this will give you some idea of what your money will get you if you're considering ordering the Apple Watch 7 later today.

The only official information Apple has revealed about the Apple Watch 7's price is that it starts from $399. That's the same price that the Apple Watch 6 went for last year. Unsurprisingly, the rest of the pricing structure seems to match up too.

You can see the prices in the table below, broken down by size and casing type. Unless otherwise stated, these don't include the cost of non-default straps, so be aware that these prices will rise if you want a metal or fabric band instead of the basic Sport band.

Apple Watch 7 price breakdown (rumored) 41mm 45mm Aluminum (GPS) $399 $429 Aluminum (GPS and cellular) $499 $529 Stainless steel (with Sports band; GPS and Cellular) $699 $799 Stainless steel (with Milanese Loop; GPS and Cellular) $749 $849 Titanium (GPS + cellular) $799 $849 Nike (GPS) $399 $429 Nike (GPS + cellular) $499 $529

A different leak from Amazon Canada (via 9to5Mac) has revealed which color and strap combinations will be available. You can see these in this table.

Apple Watch 7 casing/strap configurations (rumored) Case color/material Strap color/type Green; aluminum Clover Sport band Blue; aluminum Abyss Blue Sport band PRODUCT (RED); aluminum RED Sport band Starlight; aluminum Starlight Sport band Midnight; aluminum Midnight Sport band Gold, stainless steel Dark Cherry or Starlight Sport band; Gold Milanese Loop band Graphite; stainless steel Abyss Blue Sport band; Graphite Milanese Loop band Silver; stainless steel Silver Milanese Loop band

If none of these choices appeal, remember that buying Apple Watches directly from Apple gets you access to the Apple Watch Studio, which lets you mix and match cases and straps however you like. Different configurations may also be available in other stores or countries too.

Like we said before, today's the day that pre-orders open for the Apple Watch 7. The Apple Store website is currently down, but the holding page says it will be back up at 5 a.m. PT, 8 a.m. ET, 1 p.m. U.K.

The only remaining question is whether the Apple Watch 7 is worth buying. Although the new case design means you get a larger and brighter curved display in the same size frame, not a lot else seems to have changed from the Series 6, especially when you consider how different a picture the pre-announcement leaks painted of the next Apple smartwatch.

It's probably not worth an upgrade if you still have last year's Apple Watch 6, but the Apple Watch 7 is likely still a good smartwatch to buy. If you're still uncertain, check back in when we've reviewed the Watch 7 and we will give you a full breakdown of the good and the bad parts of Apple's new smartwatch.