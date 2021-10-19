How to pre-order Google Pixel 6 — best early deals

Google Pixel 6 preorders are now live. The new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can be preordered for $599.99 and $899.99, respectively. There are even a few early Google Pixel 6 deals you can get in the process.

As a reminder, the Pixel 6 will be available in stores on October 28. However, Google Pixel 6 preorders are happening right now. The Google Store, Verizon, and AT&T are just a few of the retailers with Pixel 6 preorders. Below we're rounding up all your preorder options along with some early Pixel 6 deals you can score right now.

Make sure to check out our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review for our hands-on reviews of the new flagships.

How to preorder the Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6: $200 off @ AT&T

AT&T is one of the first wireless carriers with Pixel 6 preorders. Currently, the carrier is taking $200 off preorders for a final price of $539.99. (No trade-in required). The deal is available for new and existing members. Additionally, AT&T customers who buy a Pixel 6 will get 50% off any Google branded accessories. View Deal

Google Pixel 6: up to $700 off @ Verizon

Verizon is taking $700 off the Pixel 6 if you switch to Verizon, trade in an eligible phone, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. Plus, switch to Verizon and you'll get an extra $500 to help cover the cost of switching. Alternatively, existing customers can get up to $350 off with trade-in and eligible Unlimited plan. View Deal

Unlocked Pixel 6: from $599 @ Google

Free Pixel Buds A-Series: If you're looking for an unlocked Pixel 6 preorders, the Google Store has its new flagship from $599 (or $24.96/month over 24 months). As a bonus, you'll get a free pair of Pixel Buds A-Series ($99 value). You'll have to add the buds to your cart manually during the checkout process. View Deal

How to preorder the Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off w/ trade-in @ AT&T

AT&T is also offering Pixel 6 Pro preorders. Currently, the carrier is taking up to $700 off preorders with an eligible trade-in. The deal is available for new and existing members. Additionally, AT&T customers who buy a Pixel 6 Pro will get 50% off any Google branded accessories. View Deal

Google Pixel 6 Pro: up to $700 off @ Verizon

Verizon is taking $700 off the Pixel 6 if you switch to Verizon, trade in an eligible phone, and sign up for an Unlimited plan. Plus, switch to Verizon and you'll get an extra $500 to help cover the cost of switching. Alternatively, existing customers can get up to $350 off with trade-in and eligible Unlimited plan. View Deal