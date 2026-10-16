Brighten up your home on a budget: 12 Walmart floor lamp deals I'd buy right now

As we get deeper into fall, it's all about the cozy vibes for us. The weather is getting cooler, the nights are drawing in and it's a great time to snuggle up at home in front of the fire.

One sure way to make your house feel that extra bit nicer is by ditching the big light and switching to lamps instead. A good floor lamp can do wonders for a room, immediately changing the mood for the better.

For this article I've scoured Walmart for 12 of the best deals on floor lamps. All of these models have money off when you buy right now. From simple and straightforward designs to LED lamps that shine in different colors, there are lots to choose from here, so take a look and say goodbye to the big light glare.

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