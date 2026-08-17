The battle for best phone of 2026 is heating up. Last week Google unveiled its new Pixel 11 lineup, which consists of the 6.3-inch Pixel 11 ($899), 6.3-inch Pixel 11 Pro ($1,099), 6.8-inch Pixel 11 Pro XL ($1,299), and Pixel 11 Pro Fold ($1,899).

We're still in the process of testing Google's new lineup, but if you're ready to take the plunge, T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, or Pixel 11 Pro XL for free with select data plans and no trade-in required. It's one of the best Pixel 11 preorder deals you can get. Below I've broken down how each deal works.

Pixel 11 preorders

Google Pixel 11 preorder: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 11 for free with trade-in and an Experience Beyond or More plan. Or get up to $500 off with trade-in on most plans. The new phone features a 6.3-inch Actua Display OLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the front there's a 10.5MP (f/2.2) lens.

Google Pixel 11 Pro preorder: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile has the Pixel 11 Pro for free with trade-in on Experience More or Experience Beyond plans. Or get $500 off with trade-in on most plans. It features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display (1280 x 2856) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.7) ultrawide, and a 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto. On the front there's a 42MP (f/2.2) lens.

Google Pixel 11 Pro XL preorder: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile

T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 11 Pro XL for free on an Experience Beyond plan with trade-in. Or you can get up to $1,100 off with trade-in on an Experience More plan or up to $500 off with trade-in on most plans. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display (1344 x 2992) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.7) ultrawide, and a 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto. On the front there's a 42MP (f/2.2) lens.