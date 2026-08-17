Score any new Pixel 11 phone for free at T-Mobile: here's how to get yours
Plus, how to save $300 on your Pixel Watch 5 purchase
The battle for best phone of 2026 is heating up. Last week Google unveiled its new Pixel 11 lineup, which consists of the 6.3-inch Pixel 11 ($899), 6.3-inch Pixel 11 Pro ($1,099), 6.8-inch Pixel 11 Pro XL ($1,299), and Pixel 11 Pro Fold ($1,899).
We're still in the process of testing Google's new lineup, but if you're ready to take the plunge, T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, or Pixel 11 Pro XL for free with select data plans and no trade-in required. It's one of the best Pixel 11 preorder deals you can get. Below I've broken down how each deal works.
Quick Links
- Pixel 11: free w/ select data plans @ T-Mobile
- Pixel 11 Pro: free w/ select data plans @ T-Mobile
- Pixel 11 Pro XL: free w/ select data plans @ T-Mobile
- Pixel Watch 5: get $300 off @ T-Mobile
Pixel 11 preorders
Google Pixel 11 preorder: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 11 for free with trade-in and an Experience Beyond or More plan. Or get up to $500 off with trade-in on most plans. The new phone features a 6.3-inch Actua Display OLED (2424 x 1080) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 48MP (f/1.7) main, 13MP (f/2.2) ultrawide, and 10.8MP (f/3.1) telephoto with 5x optical zoom. On the front there's a 10.5MP (f/2.2) lens.
Google Pixel 11 Pro preorder: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile has the Pixel 11 Pro for free with trade-in on Experience More or Experience Beyond plans. Or get $500 off with trade-in on most plans. It features a 6.3-inch Super Actua OLED display (1280 x 2856) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.7) ultrawide, and a 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto. On the front there's a 42MP (f/2.2) lens.
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL preorder: free w/ new line + unlimited @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile is offering the Pixel 11 Pro XL for free on an Experience Beyond plan with trade-in. Or you can get up to $1,100 off with trade-in on an Experience More plan or up to $500 off with trade-in on most plans. It features a 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display (1344 x 2992) 120Hz display, Tensor G6 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rear cameras include a 50MP (f/1.68) main, 48MP (f/1.7) ultrawide, and a 48MP (f/2.8) 5x telephoto. On the front there's a 42MP (f/2.2) lens.
Pixel Watch 5: for $5/month @ T-Mobile
The Pixel Watch 5 sports the same design, dimensions, display, and battery life as the Pixel Watch 4. However, it offers improved GPS tracking for outdoor workouts and faster/more efficient processing power. It also supports three unique new wellness tools: Breathing Emergency Detection, Blood Pressure Trends, and Insulin Resistance Trends. In our initial Pixel Watch 5 hands-on, we said its new Blood Pressure trends report and a monthly Insulin Resistance trends report could be revolutionary. Activate a qualifying Watch Plan Plus 2.0 on T-Mobile and the carrier will take $300 off the watch's full price for a final monthly bill of just $5.55 over the span of 36 months.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.