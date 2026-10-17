12 family board games worth adding to your closet for rainy days
There's fun for all the family in this selection of board game classics
Who doesn't love a board game? There's nothing quite like sitting down with your family and friends and competing to solve a murder in Clue, or conquer the world in Risk. Sure, video games may be more thrilling in the moment, but it's hard to beat the sense of companionship and competition of an old school board game.
In this article I've drawn up a list of 12 of the best games of all time. It's full of canonical classics like Monopoly and The Game of Life, as well as some of the giants of more recent years, like Catan, Pandemic and Ticket to Ride.
Grab a couple of these great titles today and you'll never have to worry about how to fill a rainy afternoon again!
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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