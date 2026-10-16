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Lowe's sale takes up to 54% off Halloween decor, patio heaters and home accents: 17 deals I'd shop for my home this fall

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These are the deals I'd grab in Lowe's latest sale

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We've reached mid-October and there are tons of deals to be found in Lowe's latest sale!

If you're looking for clearance Halloween decor, there's a ton of it at Lowe's with up to 50% off. You can also find up to 35% off major appliances. And if your house is filling a little chilly these days, you can get up to 50% off electric fireplaces.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lowe's deals. For more ways to save, also check out our Lowe's promo codes coverage.

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Heaters

Nature Spring Portable Wood Burning Fire Pit
Nature Spring Portable Wood Burning Fire Pit: was $116 now $95 at Lowe's

Make your backyard the place to be in fall! Just add logs to this steel fire pit and it'll keep your outdoor space nice and cozy. You also get a poker to help you build the perfect log pile.

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Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater
Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $212 at Lowe's

For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

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Allen + Roth Flat Wall Electric Fireplace
Allen + Roth Flat Wall Electric Fireplace: was $299 now $239 at Lowe's

A fireplace doesn't have to take up your whole living room; this one looks incredibly stylish and fits right under your TV. It provides 5,100 BTUs of heating power, good for spaces up to 1,000 sqare feet. There's also a remote to operate it without getting up from your couch.

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Cozy fall decor

Flora Bunda 17.5-in White Indoor Desktop Succulent Artificial Plant
Save 54%
Flora Bunda 17.5-in White Indoor Desktop Succulent Artificial Plant: was $35 now $16 at Lowe's

The perfect dripping plant... without the stress needing to keep it alive. This artificial succulent comes in an off-white ceramic pot and looks fantastic as part of your home decor.

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Hastings Home 60-in x 70-in Fleece Throw
Hastings Home 60-in x 70-in Fleece Throw: was $31 now $25 at Lowe's

This fleece blanket is cozy to the max! I especially love the mocha brown color for fall. It's velvety soft to the touch and resistant to fading — making it suitable for use year-round, both indoors and out.

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Lavish Home Storage Organizer
Lavish Home Storage Organizer: was $34 now $28 at Lowe's

This Lavish Home storage box will keep clutter out of sight. The plush look will give your home a cozy vibe, and it's the perfect place to store extra blankets or throw pillows.

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SweetCrispy Office Desk Task Chair
SweetCrispy Office Desk Task Chair: was $59 now $49 at Lowe's

This faux leather chair will give your home office a simple, elevated look. The adjustable back provides lumbar support, and it also wipes clean easily if you accidentally spill your coffee.

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Sweetcrispy 14-in W x 47-in H Arch Black Framed Full Length Mirror
Sweetcrispy 14-in W x 47-in H Arch Black Framed Full Length Mirror: was $65 now $49 at Lowe's

This versatile mirror will elevate the style levels in your room, and it can be displayed in multiple ways — propped against the wall or mounted. You could even pop it on the back of your door with the included hooks.

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Kawoti Bambi 61-in Gold Standard Floor Lamp
Kawoti Bambi 61-in Gold Standard Floor Lamp: was $70 now $63 at Lowe's

If the 'big light' wasn't off limits in your house before, it will be when you add this lamp. It adds a soft, cozy glow to your living space and has a gorgeous gold ornamental stand.

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Dimikai White Bean Bag Chair
Dimikai White Bean Bag Chair: was $177 now $150 at Lowe's

Spend the fall cozied up on one of the coziest chairs ever. This fluffy bean bag chair has a curved backrest for support, a plush faux fur cover and includes a footstool.

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Halloween decor

Haunted Living Multi-function Flashing LED Strobe Light
Save 44%
Haunted Living Multi-function Flashing LED Strobe Light: was $9 now $5 at Lowe's

For just $5, you might as well grab a couple of these LED strobe lights to brighten up your Halloween display. Made for indoor use, it has a flashing feature to add to the spook factor.

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Segrass Halloween String Lights
Segrass Halloween String Lights: was $12 now $10 at Lowe's

These string lights come in the perfect colors for Halloween — orange and purple — and cost just $10 for a 9.8-ft string. They can be used indoors and outdoors, and have a timer mode that switches them on for 6 hours, then off for 18 hours so they only come on when it's dark.

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Haunted Living 5-ft Ultra Posable Skeleton Halloween Decoration
Save 41%
Haunted Living 5-ft Ultra Posable Skeleton Halloween Decoration: was $49 now $29 at Lowe's

Right now you can grab this nicely-priced, poseable skeleton for just $29. At 5 feet tall, it's comparable to a life size skeleton and will look great posing alongside the rest of your Halloween decor.

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Haunted Living Freestanding Lighted Tombstone Door Decoration
Haunted Living Freestanding Lighted Tombstone Door Decoration: was $49 now $34 at Lowe's

This Halloween decoration is a Lowe's best seller. Setup couldn't be easier; just pop it by your door and it'll warn all your guests to beware. The candles even light up for extra atmosphere.

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Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration
Save 35%
Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration: was $81 now $53 at Lowe's

This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 35% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect.

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Outdoor

Harbor Breeze 5-Lumens Black Solar LED Outdoor Path Light
Harbor Breeze 5-Lumens Black Solar LED Outdoor Path Light: was $4 now $3 at Lowe's

At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground and it'll charge via the sun, and light up your yard at night.

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Style Selections Indoor/Outdoor Barrel Planter
Style Selections Indoor/Outdoor Barrel Planter: was $49 now $46 at Lowe's

This planter can be used indoors or out, and is the perfect way to beautify your living space with more plants! The natural wood color looks fantastic next to leafy green foliage.

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Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional
Save 39%
Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's

This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.

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Millie Davis-Williams
Millie Davis-Williams

Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.

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