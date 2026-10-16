We've reached mid-October and there are tons of deals to be found in Lowe's latest sale!

If you're looking for clearance Halloween decor, there's a ton of it at Lowe's with up to 50% off. You can also find up to 35% off major appliances. And if your house is filling a little chilly these days, you can get up to 50% off electric fireplaces.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lowe's deals. For more ways to save, also check out our Lowe's promo codes coverage.

Heaters

Nature Spring Portable Wood Burning Fire Pit: was $116 now $95 at Lowe's Make your backyard the place to be in fall! Just add logs to this steel fire pit and it'll keep your outdoor space nice and cozy. You also get a poker to help you build the perfect log pile. Read more Read less ▼

Nuu Garden Black Steel Floorstanding Liquid Propane Patio Heater: was $329 now $212 at Lowe's For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love. Read more Read less ▼

Allen + Roth Flat Wall Electric Fireplace: was $299 now $239 at Lowe's A fireplace doesn't have to take up your whole living room; this one looks incredibly stylish and fits right under your TV. It provides 5,100 BTUs of heating power, good for spaces up to 1,000 sqare feet. There's also a remote to operate it without getting up from your couch. Read more Read less ▼

Cozy fall decor

Lavish Home Storage Organizer: was $34 now $28 at Lowe's This Lavish Home storage box will keep clutter out of sight. The plush look will give your home a cozy vibe, and it's the perfect place to store extra blankets or throw pillows. Read more Read less ▼

SweetCrispy Office Desk Task Chair: was $59 now $49 at Lowe's This faux leather chair will give your home office a simple, elevated look. The adjustable back provides lumbar support, and it also wipes clean easily if you accidentally spill your coffee. Read more Read less ▼

Dimikai White Bean Bag Chair: was $177 now $150 at Lowe's Spend the fall cozied up on one of the coziest chairs ever. This fluffy bean bag chair has a curved backrest for support, a plush faux fur cover and includes a footstool. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween decor

Save 44% Haunted Living Multi-function Flashing LED Strobe Light: was $9 now $5 at Lowe's For just $5, you might as well grab a couple of these LED strobe lights to brighten up your Halloween display. Made for indoor use, it has a flashing feature to add to the spook factor. Read more Read less ▼

Segrass Halloween String Lights: was $12 now $10 at Lowe's These string lights come in the perfect colors for Halloween — orange and purple — and cost just $10 for a 9.8-ft string. They can be used indoors and outdoors, and have a timer mode that switches them on for 6 hours, then off for 18 hours so they only come on when it's dark. Read more Read less ▼

Save 35% Joyfy 9 ft Halloween Inflatable UFO Alien Decoration: was $81 now $53 at Lowe's This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 35% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor

Style Selections Indoor/Outdoor Barrel Planter: was $49 now $46 at Lowe's This planter can be used indoors or out, and is the perfect way to beautify your living space with more plants! The natural wood color looks fantastic next to leafy green foliage. Read more Read less ▼

Save 39% Xizzi Sunrise Rattan Outdoor Sectional: was $1,139 now $699 at Lowe's This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame. Read more Read less ▼