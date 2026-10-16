Lowe's sale takes up to 54% off Halloween decor, patio heaters and home accents: 17 deals I'd shop for my home this fall
These are the deals I'd grab in Lowe's latest sale
We've reached mid-October and there are tons of deals to be found in Lowe's latest sale!
If you're looking for clearance Halloween decor, there's a ton of it at Lowe's with up to 50% off. You can also find up to 35% off major appliances. And if your house is filling a little chilly these days, you can get up to 50% off electric fireplaces.
Keep scrolling to see all my favorite Lowe's deals. For more ways to save, also check out our Lowe's promo codes coverage.
Quick Links (Lowe's)
- shop all deals at Lowe's
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
- Electric fireplaces: up to 50% off
- Patio furniture sales: up to 50% off
- Lawn & garden care: up to 30% off
- Tools: up to 40% off
- Grills & accessories: up to 30% off
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- YETI: deals from $24
- T-Mobile: $1,000 off iPhone Duo preorders
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Ninja sale: up to 50% off
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- Smart TVs: deals from $59
- Dell: up to $900 off laptops
- Samsung: up to $800 off TVs & soundbars
- Running shoes: deals from $49 @ Amazon
Heaters
Make your backyard the place to be in fall! Just add logs to this steel fire pit and it'll keep your outdoor space nice and cozy. You also get a poker to help you build the perfect log pile.
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For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.
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A fireplace doesn't have to take up your whole living room; this one looks incredibly stylish and fits right under your TV. It provides 5,100 BTUs of heating power, good for spaces up to 1,000 sqare feet. There's also a remote to operate it without getting up from your couch.
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Cozy fall decor
The perfect dripping plant... without the stress needing to keep it alive. This artificial succulent comes in an off-white ceramic pot and looks fantastic as part of your home decor.
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This fleece blanket is cozy to the max! I especially love the mocha brown color for fall. It's velvety soft to the touch and resistant to fading — making it suitable for use year-round, both indoors and out.
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This Lavish Home storage box will keep clutter out of sight. The plush look will give your home a cozy vibe, and it's the perfect place to store extra blankets or throw pillows.
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This faux leather chair will give your home office a simple, elevated look. The adjustable back provides lumbar support, and it also wipes clean easily if you accidentally spill your coffee.
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This versatile mirror will elevate the style levels in your room, and it can be displayed in multiple ways — propped against the wall or mounted. You could even pop it on the back of your door with the included hooks.
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If the 'big light' wasn't off limits in your house before, it will be when you add this lamp. It adds a soft, cozy glow to your living space and has a gorgeous gold ornamental stand.
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Spend the fall cozied up on one of the coziest chairs ever. This fluffy bean bag chair has a curved backrest for support, a plush faux fur cover and includes a footstool.
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Halloween decor
For just $5, you might as well grab a couple of these LED strobe lights to brighten up your Halloween display. Made for indoor use, it has a flashing feature to add to the spook factor.
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These string lights come in the perfect colors for Halloween — orange and purple — and cost just $10 for a 9.8-ft string. They can be used indoors and outdoors, and have a timer mode that switches them on for 6 hours, then off for 18 hours so they only come on when it's dark.
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Right now you can grab this nicely-priced, poseable skeleton for just $29. At 5 feet tall, it's comparable to a life size skeleton and will look great posing alongside the rest of your Halloween decor.
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This Halloween decoration is a Lowe's best seller. Setup couldn't be easier; just pop it by your door and it'll warn all your guests to beware. The candles even light up for extra atmosphere.
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This has to be one of the most unique Halloween decorations I've seen so far this year — and it's on sale with 35% off. This light-up inflatable UFO will make your decor look out of this world, and there's space to stand inside to add to the effect.
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Outdoor
At $3, these outdoor path lights are super affordable, and you can get exactly how many you need since they're sold individually. Just pop it in the ground and it'll charge via the sun, and light up your yard at night.
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This planter can be used indoors or out, and is the perfect way to beautify your living space with more plants! The natural wood color looks fantastic next to leafy green foliage.
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This sectional from Xizzi has seen an impressive discount. You can take your pick of four couch cushion colors to match the rest of your decor, and truly relax thanks to this couch's sturdy, weather resistant frame.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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